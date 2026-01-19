×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Read on the App
The Standard

Two suspected robbers killed after mob justice in Ngara, Nairobi

By Mate Tongola | Jan. 19, 2026
Several mobile phones were recovered from the suspects who are currently under police watch.

Two suspected robbers were critically injured and admitted to Kenyatta National Hospital after being beaten by a mob at Stima Plaza matatu stage in Ngara, Nairobi.

Two other suspects died from their injuries and were pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

According to police, the four suspects had posed as a matatu crew and passengers, one acting as the driver, another as the conductor, and two as passengers, before attempting to rob an unsuspecting member of the public who had stopped to board the vehicle.

"The victim raised an alarm during the attack, attracting members of the public who descended on the suspects and assaulted them," Police said.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Officers from Parklands Police Station intervened and rescued the four, who were in critical condition.

They were first rushed to a nearby hospital, which declined to admit them due to the severity of their injuries, before they were transferred to Kenyatta National Hospital.

Police said several mobile phones suspected to be stolen property were recovered from the suspects.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Stima Plaza Stage Suspected Robbers Ngara, Nairobi
.

Latest Stories

ODM is suffering from serious leadership and ideological paucity
ODM is suffering from serious leadership and ideological paucity
Alexander Chagema
By Alexander Chagema
3 hrs ago
Nobel's noble intentions have been watered down over time
Opinion
By Njahira Gitahi
3 hrs ago
Russia is luring Africans to their death in Ukraine with false promises
Opinion
By Yurii Tokar
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Benson Gethi Wangui: Man behind the latest NYS Sh6.2b scandal
By David Odongo 3 hrs ago
Benson Gethi Wangui: Man behind the latest NYS Sh6.2b scandal
Financial struggles block thousands of top learners from Grade 10 admission
By Standard Team 3 hrs ago
Financial struggles block thousands of top learners from Grade 10 admission
Safaricom shareholding change won't alter governance - Ndegwa
By Irene Githinji 3 hrs ago
Safaricom shareholding change won't alter governance - Ndegwa
Ideals, not patronage: What Raila would say to ODM if he rose today
By Wafula Buke 3 hrs ago
Ideals, not patronage: What Raila would say to ODM if he rose today
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved