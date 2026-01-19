Two suspected robbers killed after mob justice in Ngara, Nairobi

Several mobile phones were recovered from the suspects who are currently under police watch.

Two suspected robbers were critically injured and admitted to Kenyatta National Hospital after being beaten by a mob at Stima Plaza matatu stage in Ngara, Nairobi.

Two other suspects died from their injuries and were pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

According to police, the four suspects had posed as a matatu crew and passengers, one acting as the driver, another as the conductor, and two as passengers, before attempting to rob an unsuspecting member of the public who had stopped to board the vehicle.

"The victim raised an alarm during the attack, attracting members of the public who descended on the suspects and assaulted them," Police said.

Officers from Parklands Police Station intervened and rescued the four, who were in critical condition.

They were first rushed to a nearby hospital, which declined to admit them due to the severity of their injuries, before they were transferred to Kenyatta National Hospital.

Police said several mobile phones suspected to be stolen property were recovered from the suspects.