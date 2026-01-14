Doctors' strike in Nairobi continues, KMPDU says

KMPDU Nairobi Branch Doctors led by Chairperson Dr. Malindi and Chairman Dr. Maelo Deogracious accompanied by other doctors demanding payments of arrears and medical cover from Nairobi County. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists, and Dentists Union (KMPDU) Nairobi branch has maintained that the doctors' strike is still ongoing.

Speaking on Wednesday, January 14, at Mbagathi Hospital, the doctors accused the Nairobi County government of sidelining their grievances, including delayed salaries and overdue promotions.

According to them, these delays have disrupted their lives and those of their families, further accusing the county of backtracking on previously agreed return-to-work negotiations.

“Unfortunately, out of the many and long-standing demands, the only thing the council has managed to fulfil is giving us a confirmation letter. And it’s not like we did anything extraordinary,” said Malindi Chao, KMPDU Nairobi Branch Secretary of KMPDU.

“January, we don’t have a salary, we don’t have insurance. In fact, insurance cover was just activated yesterday. So from the 9th to the 13th, we didn’t have a cover. You are a parent, you have a family depending on you, yet there’s no salary by January 14,” she added.

In October last year, Nairobi health workers staged a street protest, marching to the governor’s office and accusing county leadership of ignoring their complaints.

Before the strike in Nairobi, doctors in Kiambu County had also staged a 150-day strike, citing unpaid salaries and statutory deductions.

The strike, which began on May 26, paralysed services in public hospitals, forcing the county to hire 90 additional doctors and 200 nurses to keep health services running.

The Kiambu strike ended after an agreement between the County Government, KMPDU, and the Council of Governors (CoG).

Chairperson Muthomi Njuki announced that both parties had signed a return-to-work formula addressing the doctors’ grievances and setting clear timelines for implementation.

KMPDU Secretary-General Davji Atellah confirmed the end of the strike, describing the agreement as a significant step toward improving healthcare workers’ welfare.

“One good thing that happened is that the county managed to employ more doctors and nurses during the strike. Kiambu is one of the most populous counties, and employing more doctors means residents will get better healthcare,” said Atellah.