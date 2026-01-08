×
Shock after 15-year-old girl throws child into Embakasi River

By Silas Nyamweya | Jan. 8, 2026

Residents of Tassia Estate in Nairobi’s Embakasi were left in shock after a 15-year-old girl threw a two-year-old child into Embakasi River in an incident that nearly claimed the toddler’s life.

The child was rescued by a Good Samaritan, identified as Stephen Odit, whose quick response prevented what witnesses say could have been a tragedy. The incident occurred near a bridge separating Savannah Eldelvale School and Tassia Estate, an area frequented by pedestrians and boda boda operators.

Odit said he was walking from Greenspan towards Tassia when the incident unfolded. He said he had opted to walk instead of taking a motorcycle, a decision he believes saved the child’s life.

“From Greenspan, I decided to walk to Tassia. A motorcycle was charging only Sh50, but something told me to walk and observe the area,” Odit recalled, adding “When I reached the bridge near Savannah Eldelvale School, I looked back and saw a girl dropping a two-year-old child into the river.”

Odit said several people were nearby, but he was the closest to the scene and acted immediately. “I screamed at the top of my voice and ran towards her. With the help of others, we managed to pull the child out of the dirty sewage water along the riverbank,” he said.

The river, heavily polluted with sewage and industrial waste, poses a serious health risk. The rescued child was rushed to hospital after reportedly swallowing contaminated water and remains under medical observation.

Further investigations revealed that the 15-year-old girl had arrived in Nairobi from Bungoma County on December 26, 2025, to visit her aunt, who resides in Tassia Estate. According to Odit, the girl initially refused to provide contact details for her guardian and allegedly gave incorrect phone numbers.

Boda boda operators at the scene assisted Odit in persuading the girl to cooperate. Together, they escorted her to Tassia Police Station, where the matter was formally reported.
The girl’s parents and aunt were later contacted and summoned to the police station. They reportedly told officers that the minor has mental health challenges and requires psychological support.

A visit by this reporter to Tassia Police Station confirmed that the case is under active investigation. An officer on duty, who declined to be named citing police regulations, acknowledged the incident. 

.

.

.

