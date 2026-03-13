Japanese speedster Takamoto Katsuta's rise to the top

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Japanese rally driver Takamoto Katsuta. [File, Standard]

It has not been an easy rise to the top for 32-year-old Japanese speedster Takamoto Katsuta.

He had to adopt a strict sporting lifestyle that has made him one of the most prominent rally drivers globally.

Growing up in a strictly motorsports-loving family, right from his grandfather, Takamoto has followed the strict ethics of a true sportsman to maintain high fitness levels and steady mental faculties.

"I spend most of my time doing gymnastics to improve my fitness levels as a professional driver and to be healthy," he said.

Earlier, his father had discouraged him from joining motorsports as a career but Takamoto defied him.

And from then on, most of his time was spent in gyms to strengthen his physical conditioning and mental preparedness for his future career.

"The interest steadily grew in me and progressed on well with time," he said.

He had to weather the storm to reach his current status as one of the respected and a top world rally drivers, having silently watched his rallying father, Norihiko Katsuta, a former eight-time Japanese rallying champion, and quietly drawing the inspiration from him.

Norihiko's father, Teruo Katsuta, was also a rally driver who participated in RAC Rally in his native country.

Thus, Takamoto's lineage is in motorsports, and this could follow into his children if his words are anything to go by.

"My children also love rallying. They love motorsports as a family. And that's where we are," Takamoto told Standard Sports at the Kenya Wildlife Training Institute and Research Centre Service Park on the first day of the 2026 WRC Safari Rally in Naivasha.

Takamoto, who speaks fluent English, said he loves his family just the same way he does motorsports.

"I sleep and drink motorsports. I like rallying and my family likes it too. We are a racing family," he said. "In my spare time, I stick with my family, eat and drink with them," he said. He ventured into motorsports in his childhood days as a G-Karting driver.

"It all started as a G-Karting driver when I was still young and steadily grew to become a renowned global driver," he said. "My father partially influenced me to take up the sport and steadily followed in his footsteps until to date," he added.

Takamoto Katsuta navigated by Aaron Johnston in action at Elementaita stage during the WRC on March 22,2025. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Takamoto confessed there's no sport he loves like rallying, not even the English Premier League.

"I like rallying all around the globe and I'm not thinking of leaving it soon," he said.

Outside of motorsports, Takamoto spends most of his time with his family at home when not involved in motorsports.

"I like my family and children. That's where I spend most of my time when I'm resting," said the Toyota Racing Team professional driver who now lives in Monaco, France.

Before moving to Monaco in 2025, Takamoto had lived in Jvysjykla, Finland since 2015, the location of Toyota factory, having been born in Nagoya, Japan on March 17, 1993.

His decision to do so was influenced by the fact that he wanted to be closer to his car's manufacturer.

"I loved Toyota, and I still love it to date. Hakuna Matata, there (There's no problem in Toyota)", he said. He has two school-going children aged five and seven years.

Like other athletes, Takamoto socialises mostly in the circles of motorsports.

"That's where you can easily get me and nowhere else," he said. He wasn't categorical on the kind of dishes he likes.

"I eat what I eat," he said.

He rode to prominence after taking a surprise victory in the WRC2 at the 2018 Rally Sweden having joined the Toyota Gazoo Racing Team in 2014 after the company returned to WRC championships.

Takamoto had his first WRC podium victory in the 2021 WRC Safari Rally, which brought him closer to Kenya.

"I love this country and I have loved it more after that victory," he said.

Asked if he could come back as a tourist, Takamoto said: "For now, I'm still busy with rallying in the world."

As a member of the Toyota Racing Team, the manufacturer has a lot of regard for the Japanese speedster, having been with the team for the past five years while racing in Kenya.

Takamoto has strong connections with fellow comrade and rally driver Kalle Rovanpera.