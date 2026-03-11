Chana brothers ready for big test against top guns at Safari Rally

Audio By Vocalize

Mechanics give rally cars their final touches at the service park at the Wildlife Research and Training Institute as teams prepare for the start of the 2026 WRC Safari Rally Kenya in Naivasha. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Not since 1965, when brothers Joginder Singh and Jaswant Singh won the East Africa Safari Rally in a Volvo PV44, has there been a sibling as successful as the Chana brothers, Jasmeet and Ravinder.

The Chana brothers are amongst six Kenyans who will be competing in the WRC Safari Rally 2026 in the second-tier Rally 2 class in their potent Ford Fiesta Rally 2, aiming to mix with the best of European professionals and fly the national flag high.

Apart from Joginder and his brother, there are no other more successful brothers in Kenya's current rally scene than the Chana brothers, who started racing in 2007. They started getting noticed when they upgraded to an ex-factory prepared Toyota Celica GT4, which they upgraded to a Mitsubishi Lancer EVO10 and recently purchased a top-of-the-range Ford Fiesta for the 2024 season after winning the national title in 2023 in the EVO10.

Unfortunately, low turnout and near collapse of competition last year at the Kenya National Rally Championship level saw many Kenyans seek regional scenes for competition.

They were third in Tanzania Guru Nanak Mkwawa Rally, and also finished third in the Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC) under the Super Rally last year in the WRC Safari Rally. The brothers finished second in Eldoret and Nanyuki rounds of the National championship.

Their star shone brightly in 2023 when they lifted the national title after victories in Eldoret, Simba Union and Nanyuki rounds. They also finished second in the KNRC category of the Safari and finished second in KMSC Nairobi and Mombasa, followed by third positions in ARC Equator Rally and RSC Machakos.

The Chanas have no reason for not overcoming the challenge after Rubis Energy through the Castrol lubricant brand extended full support of the team for the third year running in a full season which involves the Safari and Africa Championship.

Olivier Sabrié, Rubis East Africa CEO and Group Managing Director of Rubis Energy Kenya, has said that the Chana brothers brings the best vibe in rallying and their partnership backed by Castrol’s lubricants expertise and Rubis’s energy resources has fully equipped them to tackle the punishing terrain of the Kenyan Safari Rally, one of the most demanding and iconic events on the World Rally Championship calendar.

The team is also co-sponsored by CRS and Identisys. “We wouldn’t be here without our sponsors. They come in handy because competing in the Safari Rally is not cheap. We’re grateful for their support, and we’re proud to have them on board,” Jasmeet said.

The WRC Safari Rally is renowned for its rough gravel stages, unpredictable weather and grueling endurance demands.

“As a Kenyan driver my aim is to win my class; anything beyond that would be a bonus,” Jasmeet said, noting that his brother Ravi, an experienced co‑driver, in the Ford Fiesta Rally 2 is the best combo he can get.

Jasmeet will be up against a formidable Kenyan lineup that includes national champion Samman Vohra, double Africa champion Karan Patel, 2022 Kenya Motorsports Man of the Year Aakif Virani, seasoned competitors Isaa Amwari and Ismael Azeli, as well as former FIA Rally Star programme participant Jeremiah Wahome_all piloting Skoda Fabia R5s. Fellow FIA Rally Star graduate Hamza Anwar will also be contesting in a Fiesta Rally 2

The Chanas have a rich rallying background.