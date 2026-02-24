×
Government, private sector seal partnership for WRC Safari Rally 2026

By Robert Abong'o | Feb. 24, 2026
Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports, Salim Mvurya [Facebook]

The Government has announced a new partnership with the private sector ahead of the sixth edition of the WRC Safari Rally 2026.

Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports, Salim Mvurya, confirmed that the Government of Kenya has entered into a strategic collaboration that will see private entities take a leading role in the coordination and execution of the rally.

Mvurya described the arrangement as a major policy milestone aligned with the commercialisation agenda of President William Ruto. He said the move reflects the administration’s broader strategy to enhance private-sector participation in the growth and development of Kenya’s sports industry.

Under the new framework, the private sector will assume a central role in organising the 2026 edition, supported by a restructured administrative model tailored to the partnership. According to Mvurya, the approach will significantly reduce the Government’s annual financial burden associated with hosting the event.

“While this landmark partnership heralds a new era for motorsport in Kenya, it will significantly ease the Government’s annual financial commitment to the WRC event. The move will free up substantial resources to be redirected toward the development and strengthening of other sporting disciplines across the country,” Mvurya said in a statement. 

He confirmed that the Government has already met its core obligations to ensure continuity in preparations.

“Under this new framework, the private sector will take the lead and play a central role in the coordination and execution of the WRC Safari Rally 2026, with a restructured administrative framework put in place to align with the new partnership model. The Government has already settled the promoter’s fee for the event, ensuring a smooth transition and uninterrupted preparations,” he stated.

The announcement also introduces administrative adjustments within the WRC Safari Rally Project Secretariat. Mvurya said the Chief Executive Officer, gazetted and seconded officers, as well as those on existing contracts, will be reassigned to the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports until the conclusion of their contractual terms.

The Safari Rally, which returned to the FIA World Rally Championship calendar in 2021 after a 19-year absence, has since remained one of the most prominent sporting events on Kenya’s annual calendar, attracting global drivers, teams and motorsport fans.

Mvurya reassured stakeholders that preparations for the 2026 edition are complete and that the country is ready to host the rally in Naivasha. He invited local and international fans to attend the event, expressing confidence that the upcoming edition will build on previous successes under the new partnership model.

.

Humanitarian workers need more than neutrality to survive
Goons for who?: Thin line between youth networks and gangs for hire
