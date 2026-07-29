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Motoring: The Thermostat myth that refuses to die

By Mate Tongola | Jul. 29, 2026
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A thermostat helps maintain the engine within its intended operating temperature range.

There has been a raging debate, both online and offline, over whether vehicle owners should remove the engine thermostat from their engines.

This week on Motoring, we delve into the debate to determine whether the pros of running a petrol or diesel engine without the inexpensive device outweigh the cons, and whether it plays a far bigger role than its size suggests.

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