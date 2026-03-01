×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Trump has disorganised post-WWII order and turned allies into enemies

By Macharia Munene | Mar. 16, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Israeli army tanks deploy at a position in the Upper Galilee in northern Israel near the border with Lebanon on March 15, 2026. [AFP]

There was a time in world politics when leaders took the words ‘allies” or “enemies” seriously. This is no longer the case given the fear and confusion among leaders in big countries. For roughly 80 years, people in the Conceptual West generally believed that the United States was a rich and powerful ally ready to defend the West against ideological challenges arising from ‘Communists’ in Moscow and Peking/Beijing.

To them, while Moscow and Beijing were ‘Godless’ enemies, Washington was the virtuous universal defender of freedom and the capitalistic way of life. They downplayed inherent racism that had dominated pre-World War II domestic and international politics. They attracted many people into their midst who were not white, mostly former colonial subjects. They had dismissed colonial subjects as being naturally stupid and sub-humans to be seen performing menial tasks but not to be heard or to lead anyone or anywhere.

That seeming success in propaganda warfare, called the Cold War, generated its own contradiction. Two types of migrants penetrated the systems so well that they or their second and third generation descendants ended up taking serious policy positions. First were migrants from Europe who, in the United States, marveled the Americans with their policy brilliance; they included such European migrants as Henry Kissinger, Hannah Arendt, and Madeline Albright. Americans also adopted and applied Rudyard Kipling’s white man’s burden mentality at the global level. In taking up what Niall Ferguson termed “global burden, just as Kipling urged.”

The United States, Ferguson wrote, “… considers itself responsible not just for waging a war … but also for spreading the benefits of capitalism and democracy overseas… the American Empire unfailingly acts in the name of liberty.” Second, besides the welcomed European migrants, former imperial subjects appeared to penetrate and identify with imperial headquarters in Europe and North America so much that, except for their skin colours, they were indistinguishable from other imperial operators because they had become properly assimilated into the imperial societies. It therefore became ‘normal’ to see real Indians and Africans in Britain and North America serving as legislators, top bureaucrats, ministers, cabinet secretaries, prime ministers, and even presidents in governments.

Below that belief in the wisdom of spreading Western universalism and ending ‘history’ for the Soviet enemy, however, was fear that perceived white ‘gardens’ were threatened by migrants from geopolitical ‘jungles’ comprising former Euro-colonies. The perceived waning of visible white dominance on the world stage seemed to reignite pre-World War II global racism. It reasserted itself through the New Right movement which stressed a curb on the migration of non-whites into Europe and North America; it wished to prevent ultimate demographic ‘replacement’. This fear of replacement accounted for the rise of Donald Trump as president of the United States and his determination to overhaul everything that was not inherently white.

Trump was angry that post-World War II liberal internationalism had enabled Barack Hussein Obama to become US president and he successfully mobilised and exploited aspects of white racism. While Trump is a second generation white German migrant, Obama is second generation black Kenyan migrant. Obama, the African had exploited American liberalism to capture the US presidency, Trump, the German, exploited the New Right white sentiments of resentment to become president and essentially make the White House white again. This meant rejecting and overthrowing post-World War II world order and everything that Obama, and his vice-president Joe Biden, represented.

In his anti-Obama/Biden drive, Trump forcefully asserted himself, claimed Canada and Greenland, insulted allies, and beat up on Iran. When Iran responded by turning the Middle East into a fireball, scared/confused Euro leaders blamed Iran and still rethought what security meant. While maintaining anti-Russian attitude, the Euros economically diversified by going to China, and by preparing defence against likely US annexationist proclivities. Trump succeeded in disorganising post-World War II order and turning allies into possible enemies.    

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Post-World War II President Donald Trump Middle East Conflict Israeli-Iran Attacks
.

Latest Stories

Fund to scale up climate and nature business in Africa
Fund to scale up climate and nature business in Africa
Health & Science
By Nanjinia Wamuswa
9 mins ago
Hero or traitor? Atwoli bags sixth term as workers' payslips shrink
National
By Standard Reporter
14 mins ago
We cannot continue using old tools to address new conflicts
Opinion
By Regina Mwendwa
14 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Routine or penalty? Questions raised over transfer of judges
By David Odongo 14 mins ago
Routine or penalty? Questions raised over transfer of judges
Floods leave trail of ruins and losses in Nairobi
By Juliet Omelo 14 mins ago
Floods leave trail of ruins and losses in Nairobi
Uproar as two tribes dominate SHA jobs
By Mercy Kahenda 14 mins ago
Uproar as two tribes dominate SHA jobs
Sifuna's 2027 dilemma: Run alone or create alliance with Gachagua?
By Ndungu Gachane 14 mins ago
Sifuna's 2027 dilemma: Run alone or create alliance with Gachagua?
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved