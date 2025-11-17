Why Uhuru Kenyatta is the man to watch

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta during a Jubilee National Delegates Convention [File/Standard]

Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta, overcoming troubled times, would like to play muigwithania (the pacifier). His low point was the aftermath of the 2022 presidential election, in which he supported Raila Amolo Odinga against Deputy President William Ruto.

He and Ruto had together faced the Hague political sword and in 2013 successfully campaigned as ‘UhuRuto’ to thwart perceived imperial desires. As ‘Vijana’, they talked of “kumi kumi” as an article of political faith which buoyed them through the 2017 double election.