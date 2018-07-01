ABCs of happy feet

| Published Sun, July 1st 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 30th 2018 at 23:21 GMT +3

A little appreciation for your feet — which support your weight the whole day — will keep the looking and feeling beautiful every day.

No, you don’t need to book a spa pedicure every week — unless you can afford it. The following tips will guide you on how to incorporate foot care into your daily/weekly beauty routine and take care of common problems:



1. Clean well

Do you give your feet just cursory rinse in the shower? Make a habit of washing them thoroughly with a washcloth, and don’t forget between the toes! Yes, that means you have to bend over and soap them properly before scrubbing. If you are scared of losing your balance, invest in a long-handled shower brush or a chair you can sit on in the shower. After the shower, dry your feet thoroughly — including between the toes to prevent common foot woes such as athletes foot, odour, bacterial and fungal infections.



2. Moisturise

Don’t let your feet get dry and cracked. Apply a special foot cream or your usual body lotion to keep them moisturised and the skin soft to touch. If you are wearing sandals, applying moisturiser a few times during the day is advisable. Before going to bed, wash your feet again and apply Vaseline or a special foot cream. Going to bed in socks is a great idea to lock in the moisture and wake up with happy feet.



3. Shoes

Do you have a favourite pair of shoes you wear every day? That might explain why your feet stink! Shoes need to be aired regularly to prevent bacterial or fungal growth that causes bad odour. If that means buying two pairs of shoes in your favourite style, go for it. If your feet are still smelly, soak them in a mixture of vinegar and water.

Minimise the amount of time you wear completely flat shoes and flip-flops as they tend to have little or no arch support for your foot. Heels that are no higher than two inches are advised for regular wear.



4. Exfoliate

The skin on your feet tends to be tougher and can get calloused easily. Once or twice a week, soak your feet and buff off the excess skin with a pumice stone. You don’t have to buy fancy ingredients to have a great foot soak. A handful of Epsom salts your and lemon juice in water will relax and exfoliate your feet and even help treat common foot infections. Moisturise your feel well after exfoliation.



5. Trim and polish

Poorly maintained toe-nails are a no-no. Trim your nails at least once a week — be careful not to cut them too short as this can lead to infections. A clipper with a curved jaw is recommended as it follows the natural curve of the nail. After clipping your nails, you can file them down to desired length and shape. Apply two or three layers of your favourite nail polish.