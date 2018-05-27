The four career tips & tricks you need to know

| Published Sun, May 27th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 26th 2018 at 19:43 GMT +3

Most employers offer the job and present you with a letter simultaneously, especially if you had gone through a series of interviews which were designed to narrow the pool of options.

1. HOW TO GET A MEETING WITH ANYONE YOU ASK

You probably want to meet someone who could help you develop a business idea that you have, or you want a meeting with someone who inspires you and need some guidance. Or you just want to pitch a business idea and are hopeful they will invest in it. But how do you get that first meeting? Use this tried and tested email template.

Dear [first name],

My name is [your name], and I’m a [job title] who works in [your location]. I’m reaching out because [reason why you want to speak with this person]. I’d love to learn more about [two or three things you’d like to learn from the person].

I’m sure you’re busy, so even 20 minutes would be appreciated.

Thanks so much,

[Your name]

2.WIN AT NEGOTIATING YOUR SALARY AT A NEW JOB

Do not state your offer early on in the negotiation process, and by all means never bring up the question of how much you will be paid before the employer does. Give yourself time to prove to the potential employers that you are the right person for the role before they have an opportunity to deselect you on the basis of pay. Focus more on the value you bring to the organisation and the extent to which you would be a good fit withthe firm. If you must, disclose a range that is in line with industry standards but do not by any means low-ball what you think the other candidates are offering.

Most employers offer the job and present you with a letter simultaneously, especially if you had gone through a series of interviews which were designed to narrow the pool of options. Whether you like the offer or not, do not accept the terms right away. Ask for at least 24 hours, a reasonable time frame, to get back. Ensure that during this time you go over the terms to make sure all the items you were negotiating for have been addressed - money, title, opportunities for growth, time off, share participation etc. Consult a mentor or someone senior whose opinion you trust.

If the employer, for whatever reason is unable to give you the money that you want, ask for other benefits such as education, ability to choose projects to work on -- things which can boost certain skills that will improve your attractiveness in the future. However, remember that the point of negotiation is to ensure a win-win outcome so think hard before you take any hardline stance before you take up the position.

3.FIX A BAD REPUTATION AT WORK

Are you the victim of gossip? If you can’t address the specific people spreading rumours, you may think the next best thing is to make vague remarks or send emails cc’d to ‘all’ and issuing threatening people subjecting you to gossip. Don’t. It will only fuel more speculation, guesswork and rumours. Use a mediator such as HR to confront the perpetrators if you know who they are.

Do not resort to passive aggressive tactics such as fighting gossip with gossip. If it ever gets to the attention of your boss, you cannot defend yourself if you resorted to the same underhanded tactics - instead, take the high road all time, however much it hurts. As hard as it may be, use the gossip to identify whether you have blind spots in terms of how you are perceived in the workplace and whether you can use it as an opportunity for growth.

4.QUITTING YOUR JOB? DO IT RIGHT

If not sure how to break the news to your employees, stick with the standard response ‘I have accepted a position with another organisation and this will be my last month.’ Do not, by any means, break the news to your team over email whether you were heading one or a part of one.

It does not matter how unhappy you are with your current employer, boss or team members. Express gratitude for the opportunity to work in the organisation and for how much you learnt.

Show that you are a professional and give adequate notice period, you never know who you might need help from in the future and if you act improperly, it could come back to bite you in the future. Word tends to get around fast in certain circles. It will not take long for other people to hear about unprofessional behaviour.