The seven Health facts you need to know

Published Sun, May 27th 2018

1. PLASTIC UTENSILS NOT GOOD FOR YOUR HEALTH

Plastics contain phthalates. These are substances added to plastics to increase their flexibility, durability and transparency. Many plastic household items such as food containers as well as toys, cleaning agents and personal care products contain elements of phthalates.

Studies now show an association between exposure to phthalates and development of many chronic conditions like asthma, breast cancer, attention-deficit, hyperactivity disorder, Type 2 diabetes, neuro-developmental disorders, low IQ, altered reproductive development and autism spectrum disorder.

2. CANCER AND YOUR TIPPLE

Three glasses of wine daily cuts four months off a man’s lifespan but 16 months for the woman. Also, alcohol increases the odds of a woman getting breast cancer.

3. KEEP THE PHONE AWAY AS YOU SLEEP

American health officials have warned the public that sleeping with the phone within arm’s length exposes one to cell radiation and health risks.

While the link between cell phone radiation emissions and cancer are not yet clear, they can’t altogether be ignored. Studies also show that men who keep their cell phones near their crotch tend to have weaker sperm.

4. CABBAGES AND KALE, WONDER FOODS FOR BREAST CANCER PATIENTS



Cabbages, kales, collard greens, Brussel sprouts, and broccoli have been found to reduce side effects of breast cancer treatment in women. Soy foods like soy milk, tofu and edamame are also as effective.



In the study, published in Breast Cancer Research and Treatment, higher intake of cruciferous vegetables and soy foods were associated with less fatigue, fewer hot flashes and night sweats. The treatment side effects persist months or years after treatment and consumption of these foods makes the patient feel better.

5. YOU CAN TEST FOR CERVICAL CANCER AT HOME



One of the biggest problems in containing cervical cancer has been in trying to get women to do pap smears so that it is detected early. Because of this, a kit was developed to enable women to do it themselves at home and get the samples.

This is already picking up in the US and Kenyan laboratories are in the process of making them available locally. Once the woman has obtained the sample, they can even send it by post or courier service.



Statistics show that cervical cancer is the second most common cancer among women in Nairobi, and the most common in the rest of the country. It can be treated when detected early, and once the home-based kits become available, it will be diagnosed much earlier in more women, reducing the cervical cancer mortality rate in Kenya.

6. THE OH-SO-GOOD BUT BAD NYAMACHOMA

During the roasting process, the fat from the meat drips down on the burning charcoal producing smoke that contains carcinogenic chemicals; polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons and heterocyclic amines, chemicals known to increase the risk of colon and rectum cancers.

7. THE PEAK AGE FOR CHILDHOOD CANCERS



While adult cancers are brought on by lifestyle related causes, it isn’t the case for childhood cancers.

Children are not born with cancer. However, Dr William Macharia, a leading Nairobi based paeditrician oncologist explains that something could go wrong during cell division and multiplication (cell replication) after conception. Referred to as a genetic accident, it becomes like a time bomb and can be triggered by anything in future resulting in a cancer. “It’s like a landmine,” he says. “You don’t even know it exists until someone steps on it and it explodes.”

A trigger could be a viral infection or anything affecting the child’s health. The peak age for childhood cancers is between three and seven years, says. This is not enough time for anything from the environment to cause cancer seeing as it takes about 20 to 30 years to develop cancer.

What a parent can do? Feel the child all over and look out for any swellings or abnormalities. “Since there is no cancer screening for children, a parent should be very alert,” he says.

1. Cancer of the eye can be picked early by shining a torch in your child’s eye. “If you see a reflection from the black part of the eye (like a cat’s eyes), consult a doctor immediately,” he advises.

2. Expectant mums should also avoid radiation rays as they could lead to genetic accidents.

3. Children born with genetic abnormalities are at a higher risk. Children with Down Syndrome are at a high risk of leukemia.

