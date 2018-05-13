The glamour of grey hair

| Published Sun, May 13th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 12th 2018 at 22:32 GMT +3

Did you know that grey hair is in vogue? While in the past, aging women felt the pressure to colour their hair and hide the grey hairs, they are now embracing it. And when it comes to both skin and hair care, embracing what is natural instead of fighting it is always recommended.

Why are you greying?

1. Genetics

We get grey hair when follicles stop producing melanin - a process which is determined more by genes than anything else. So if you’re wondering when your hair might start greying, find out when it happened to your parents. Generally, Caucasians tend to go grey earlier than Asians or Africans.

2. Stress?

Although stressful periods in life seem to bring on grey hair, scientists are yet to find any proof of correlation. However, stress can cause temporary hair loss- known as telogen effluvium. The hair which grows back after telogen effluvium might be less pigmented.



You might notice that your grey hair looks and behaves very differently from the rest of the hair -- it might be curlier o straighter. Generally, grey hair tends to be drier, more brittle, and more prone to breakage and yellowing.

Here are some tips to help you care for your grey hair like a pro:



1. Condition

Grey hair has a tendency to be dry and brittle -- hence prone to breaking. You can’t afford to be lazy with conditioning it.

To give it the moisture it needs, go for deep-conditioning natural oils like avocado, coconut, Argan and Jamaican black castor oil. Also consider honey and agave treatments, deep-conditioning protein packs, and well-formulated daily leave-in conditioners.



2. Avoid heat

Blow-drying, straightening and curling might not be such great ideas for grey hair. Heat treatments are generally discouraged for natural hair. Why? Heat zaps moisture from hair and alters the hair’s natural curl pattern.

With grey hair, these concerns multiply. To keep your grey strands healthy, the best option is to avoid heat treatment at all costs. But if you’re addicted to heat treatments, you might consider using heat protectants serums or spray.



3. Beware UV rays

Since it has little to no melanin, grey hair is particularly susceptible to sun damage. If you haven’t done so already, it’s time to consider using hair products containing SPF.

Natural oils such as avocado and coconut have natural SPF and are therefore highly recommended.

If you’re going to spend a considerable amount of time outdoors, wear a pretty hat, scarf, or head-wrap...you can be both stylish and sensible.



4. Make it shine

Grey hair can look dull, yellow, and lifeless. To make it look shinier, go for specially formulated brightening grey hair shampoos. If your hair seems to be thinning as well, go for volumising shampoos.



To naturally brighten your hair, massage lemon juice mixed half-and-half with water and wait for 10 to 15 minutes before rinsing off. You can also add apple cider vinegar to your shampoo. Apply natural oil afterwards.



5. Update your make-up

Going grey is not an excuse to look frumpy and unstylish. To rock your grey tresses, you need to update your make-up and dressing accordingly. Avoid any clothes and accessories that scream ‘old-lady’.

For instance instead of thick grandma glasses, go for trendy frames which complement your face.



As for makeup, make sure to add colour to your face by applying bronzer or a bit of blush to your cheeks. Use concealer to hide dark and saggy under-eye bags or general skin unevenness. Draw attention to your eyes by using cool-coloured eye shadow shades such as slate or grey. Pink or rose-coloured lipstick or gloss will naturally complement your grey hair.