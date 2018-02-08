Kenya to host international conference on strengthening marriages

| Published Thu, February 8th 2018 at 16:23, Updated February 8th 2018 at 16:33 GMT +3

Most people are either looking to get married, in a marriage or are getting out of one, therefore, making the topic of marriage and all-encompassing one.

It is for this reason that the founder of Marriage Conference International and Awal Consulting saw it fit to organise a multi faith international marriage conference.

The organizers estimate that over 2000 participants will attend the international marriage conference to be held in Kenya for the first time.

"The marriage conference is an opportunity for us as Kenyans to openly address core issues affecting our families and with support of national and international experts seek lasting solutions," said Rahma Hersi, the Director of Awal Consulting, a co-organizer of the conference

Sajid Hussain, the marriage maestro said that the conference would include family therapists, psychiatrists and religious leaders will share best practices that can be applied to cushion the institution of marriage from external pressures.

“At the conference, attendees will hear from several keynote speakers, as well as have the opportunity to attend two breakout sessions from a selection of speakers and topics,” he said.

He added that each of the keynote speakers will also present breakout sessions during the day ranging from such topics as communications, parenting and being a better spouse.

Hussain said noted that the goal of the conference is to offer something for everyone who attends, regardless of their stage in life or marriage condition.

He added that most people spend between Sh 500,000 to Sh 2Million for wedding events yet spend so little time and focus on the marriage itself.

“We spend more money on improving our skills for work and more time on keeping ourselves fit and healthy than we do in the relationship we are supposed to value the most,” he said.

The duo said that the conference will also include religious speakers ranging from imams and reverends who will bring in the religious aspects of marriage.

“Our culture supersedes our religious beliefs and this not only has a negative impact on marriages but also leads the youth into a life of sin,” he said.

The International Marriage Conference since its inception in 2015 has been held in eight different cities across the world.

Nairobi will be the second city in Africa to host the international marriage conference after Johannesburg in South Africa which hosted it in 2016.