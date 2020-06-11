×
Illegalising adult content will result in a boom — Atheists tell Duale

By Vincent Kejitan | March 2nd 2021 at 13:17:23 GMT +0300

Atheists In Kenya Society president Harrison Mumia [File, Standard]

The Atheists in Kenya Society on Tuesday reacted to a move by Garissa Township MP Aden Duale who wants to illegalize possessing and publishing pornographic content through the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes (Amendment) Act, 2020.

The group’s president Harrison Mumia said the move would result in a boom for the industry as he strongly opposed the Bill.

“Illegalising porn will only result in a boom for the pirated porn industry. We are vehemently opposed to this Amendment Bill.

“We believe that MP Aden Duale is being driven by religious bias in pushing for such a punitive Bill,” read the statement in part.

Read More

Further, Mumia called on the government to focus on educating the youth on matters sex saying the proposed ban will not solve the problem.

“It will probably increase the sale of pirated porn. Instead of banning porn sites, we propose the introduction of mandatory sex education as part of our education curriculum.

“Sex education will actually limit porn viewing among adults. Parental guidance on age-appropriate surfing may also help,” opined Mumia.

Online, many also hit out at Duale asking him to focus on more serious issues like creating employment and fighting corruption.

“Aden Duale knows the problems facing this country but all he can do is try legislate about sexuality and porn. If we can fight corruption, people will have 'dating' money and won't need porn. Let's focus!” wrote one Twitter user identified as George Saruni.

“Of all the challenges we're facing as a country; unemployment, tribalism, corruption, poverty, illiteracy, terrorism et al, Aden Duale sat down and decided that porn is what's ailing us most and needs urgent address!” added another.

A proposal in the Bill says offenders should pay a Sh20million fine or imprisonment not exceeding 25 years or both. 

“A person who contravenes the same commits an offense and is liable, on conviction to a fine not exceeding Sh20million or imprisonment for a term not exceeding 25 years, or both,” reads the Bill.

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.