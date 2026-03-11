×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Unions under fire as SHA medical scheme leaves teachers exposed

By Mike Kihaki | Mar. 11, 2026

KUPPET SG Akelo Misore and Chairman Omboko Milemba address the media outside Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

Teachers across the country have been dealt a major blow after details emerged that unions may have signed off on weaker benefits for their members.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Fact-first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Teachers Health Cover Social Health Authority SHA Benefits Teachers Insurance
.

Latest Stories

Showdown looms over Minority Leader position
Showdown looms over Minority Leader position
Politics
By Josphat Thiongó
1 hr ago
How victims of floods died, autopsy reveals as families recount their agony
National
By Okumu Modachi
2 hrs ago
Drought is not an Emergency, it is a Governance choice
Opinion
By Mary Mwiti
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

How Uganda outfoxed Ruto into ceding control of Kenya Pipeline
By Macharia Kamau 3 hrs ago
How Uganda outfoxed Ruto into ceding control of Kenya Pipeline
10-point agenda team 'failed to meet Raila's demands'
By Ndungu Gachane 3 hrs ago
10-point agenda team 'failed to meet Raila's demands'
Motorist sues NTSA over instant traffic fines
By Kamau Muthoni and Pkemoi Ngeno 3 hrs ago
Motorist sues NTSA over instant traffic fines
Revealed: Why more local companies are shutting down
By Brian Ngugi 3 hrs ago
Revealed: Why more local companies are shutting down
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved