Court strikes out Tuju's case opposing properties transfer to Ultra Eureka in Sh1.9B row with EADB

The Commercial Court in Nairobi has cleared the path for the East Africa Development Bank (EADB) to transfer its Karen properties to a new owner to recoup Sh1.9 billion. Justice Wayua Mong’are, in her ruling, said that the case against EADB, real estate company Knight Frank Valuers Limited and Garam Investment Auctioneers was inviting the court to re-determine issues that had already been previously resolved by different courts. She upheld the bank’s position that the fresh case could not be heard as it amounted to re-opening the battle found in the United Kingdom and Kenya.