×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Bill proposes Sh20 million fine for sharing adult content

By Roselyne Obala | March 2nd 2021 at 11:18:16 GMT +0300

Garissa Town MP Aden Duale [File, Standard]

If you consume or trade in adult content, your days are numbered.

It could soon be a crime to publish adult content and terror information on the internet targeting the youth and underage if the draft Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes (Amendment), 2020 Bill is approved by Parliament.

The Bill sponsored by Garissa Town MP Adan Duale, is due for publication by Parliament and seeks to address the issue of moral decay among young people following the liberalization of the internet.

A proposal in the Bill says offenders should pay a Sh20million fine or imprisonment not exceeding 25 years or both. “A person who contravenes the same, commits an offense and is liable, on conviction to a fine not exceeding Sh20million or imprisonment for a term not exceeding 25 years, or both,” reads the Bill.

Read More

What the Bill prohibits

The proposal also seeks to prohibit young people from accessing extremists’ groups or terror sites that will cause them to join or participate in unlicensed and extreme religious or cult activities.

Additionally, it seeks to restrict sites that are likely to cause persons to commit suicide or any harm to themselves.

In this case, adult content includes any data whether visual or audio that depicts a person engaging in sexually explicit conduct. The proposed law wants possession of adult content restricted to people of a certain age.

It will also be an offence if a person knowingly produces adult content or promotes it, or circulates content that promotes terrorism.

“A person who publishes or transmits electronic messages that are likely to cause other person to join or participate in terrorist activities, commits an offense and shall be liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding Sh5million or imprisonment for a term not exceeding ten years or both,” reads the Bill.

Defense

The Bill however gives a window for defense if it is for the good of the public.

“It shall be a defense to a charge for an offence where a publication is proved to be justified as being for the public good on the grounds that the book, pamphlet, paper, writing, drawing, painting, art, representation or figure is in the interest of science, literature, learning or other objects of general concerns,” it reads.

According to Duale, the proposed law will be popular among religious groups as it seeks to protect young people from immoral exposure.

“Countries like Dubai and China have restricted these sites denying users of certain age access through phones and computers,” explained the former National Majority leader.

Related Topics
Pornography Bill Aden Duale Adult content
Share this story
Previous article
Amazon accused of race-gender bias in workplace
Next article
JKIA, MIA awarded for customer service excellence

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Raila return to Coast amid rising revolt
Raila return to Coast amid rising revolt

LATEST STORIES

Isiolo challenged to create enabling environment in dealing with emergencies
Isiolo challenged to create enabling environment in dealing with emergencies

CHECKPOINT

No, Tanzania has not rejected "appointed" Zambian diplomat

2 days ago

No, Tanzania has not rejected "appointed" Zambian diplomat
Was Raila Odinga statement on MCAs’ car grant true?

7 days ago

Was Raila Odinga statement on MCAs’ car grant true?
Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?

26 days ago

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?
Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?

1 month ago

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Why water in Lake Elementaita is turning pink

Why water in Lake Elementaita is turning pink

Carolyne Chebet 1 hour ago
Mobius shifts gears in elusive search for ideal Kenyan made car

Mobius shifts gears in elusive search for ideal Kenyan made car

Wainaina Wambu 14 hours ago
The problem with PPP deals

The problem with PPP deals

Domnic Omondi 14 hours ago
How ‘sleepy’ Kakamega town got its groove back

How ‘sleepy’ Kakamega town got its groove back

Simon Oyeng’ 14 hours ago

More stories

Fr Filipe becomes Kenyan citizen

By Jacinta Mutura
Fr Filipe becomes Kenyan citizen

Editors’ Guild petitions removal of Mutemi from MCK Board

By Mercy Asamba
Editors’ Guild petitions removal of Mutemi from MCK Board

Towns not equipped to fight infernos

By Kennedy Gachuhi and Antony Gitonga
Towns not equipped to fight infernos

Grave matters: A city with almost no burial plots left

By Josphat Thiong’o
Grave matters: A city with almost no burial plots left

Oburu: Raila will not endorse anyone until he becomes President

By Nathan Ochunge and Micah Sali
Oburu: Raila will not endorse anyone until he becomes President

Akurinu church to celebrate 100 years by planting 1million trees

By James Wanzala
Akurinu church to celebrate 100 years by planting 1million trees

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.