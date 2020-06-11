×
Uhuru eulogises Bonchari MP Oyioka as determined legislator

By PSCU | February 16th 2021 at 09:13:34 GMT +0300

The late Bonchari MP John Oroo Oyioka [Courtesy]

President Uhuru Kenyatta has eulogised Bonchari Member of Parliament John Oroo Oyioka who passed away on Monday as an accomplished educator and determined legislator.

Hon Oyioka, a retired teacher and education official, was a second term MP elected on a People's Democratic Party (PDP) ticket and died at a Kisumu hospital after a long illness.

In his message of comfort and encouragement to the legislator's family, President Kenyatta described the MP as a determined leader who always sought and worked for the improvement of his constituents through education.

“It is a pity that death has robbed us of a determined and a progressive grassroots leader who used his long experience as a teacher and administrator to develop his constituents through education.

Read More

“Hon Oyioka's love for education is demonstrated in his setting up of a private teachers college to serve his community after his retirement from public service.

"That was a selfless leader who knew and appreciated the transformative value of empowering the youth through education," the President eulogised.

The Head of State prayed to God to give the family, relatives, friends and the residents of Bonchari the fortitude and strength to bear the loss of their leader.

Bonchari MP John Oyioka Uhuru Kenyatta
Yusuf Haji interred at Lang'ata Muslim Cemetery
Yusuf Haji interred at Lang'ata Muslim Cemetery

Why Kenya’s dream of oil riches could be all but over
Why Kenya’s dream of oil riches could be all but over

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?

11 days ago

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?
Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?

24 days ago

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

28 days ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

28 days ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

Why Kenya’s dream of oil riches could be all but over

Why Kenya’s dream of oil riches could be all but over

XN Iraki 1 minute ago
Gas marketers raise volumes but prices heat up

Gas marketers raise volumes but prices heat up

Macharia Kamau 1 hour ago
Kenya Airways: The bird with a broken wing

Kenya Airways: The bird with a broken wing

Macharia Kamau 2 hours ago
Billionaire investor few can pick out in a crowd

Billionaire investor few can pick out in a crowd

Wainaina Wambu 2 hours ago

Uhuru leads Kenyans in bidding farewell to Senator Yusuf Haji

By PSCU
Uhuru leads Kenyans in bidding farewell to Senator Yusuf Haji

How Muslim burial rites equalise everyone at death

By Mohammed Hersi
How Muslim burial rites equalise everyone at death

Uhuru announces renaming of Gusii Stadium to Simeon Nyachae Stadium

By PSCU
Uhuru announces renaming of Gusii Stadium to Simeon Nyachae Stadium

Valentine’s Day wedding aborts as police rescue minor, arrest man

By Kevine Omollo
Valentine’s Day wedding aborts as police rescue minor, arrest man

When the buried crawl from their graves to rob the living

By Kamore Maina
When the buried crawl from their graves to rob the living

Couples defy rains, horrid Covid-19 to celebrate love

By Kirsten Kanja
Couples defy rains, horrid Covid-19 to celebrate love

