Candidate paralysed after being beaten by teachers

By Stephen Rutto | February 14th 2021 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

A primary school in Elgeyo Marakwet County is in a spot after a Standard Eight candidate got paralysed after being beaten by teachers over a teacher's nickname.

The 15-year-old girl at Kibargoyet Primary School is paralysed from waist down to the feet and is now using a wheelchair.

Reports indicate she was among a group of Standard Eight learners who had given one of their teachers a nickname, “Pesa Mzuri”.

Her distraught mother Lilian Chesoo yesterday said she was devastated after receiving news that her daughter was lying paralysed in school in the afternoon of February 2.

According to the mother, her daughter, who is expected to sit her Kenya Certificate of Primary Education examinations next month, was hit on the back using a piece of wood, injuring her spine.

The single mother said news of her daughter's injury was broken to her by a teacher from the school.

“I went to the school to demand answers and I was told my child had been epileptic, but that is not true because my daughter has been representing the school in athletics competitions. She has never shown any signs of epilepsy at home,” Ms Chesoo said.

She said she rushed her daughter to Iten County Referral Hospital where she underwent physiotherapy for days.

For over 10 days now, Chesoo said her daughter can’t stand on her own feet and rarely sleeps due to pain on her back.

Keiyo North sub-county director of Education Joseph ole Maki said Education ministry officials had visited the home as investigations begin.

