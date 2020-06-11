×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Uhuru tells DP Ruto to resign if dissatisfied with government

By Jael Mboga | February 12th 2021 at 14:37:48 GMT +0300

President Uhuru Kenyatta has dared Deputy President William Ruto to leave the government if he is dissatisfied with it.

The President made the remarks in Uthiru, Kiambu County, where he commissioned a healthcare centre.

Without naming names but leaving no doubt about the target of his remarks, he said Ruto criticises the government with one side of his mouth and takes credit for state projects with the other.

"If you are praising it [government] stay in, if you are dissatisfied, get out," Uhuru said.

Read More

The President told his deputy to pick a side as there is only one government that is either failing or succeeding.

The tough-talking Uhuru said he was unhappy with leaders who incited Kenyans to turn against each other, this being an indirect reference to the Hustler-Dynasty dichotomy that is seen as being articulated to pit the poor against the rich and therefore create something of a class struggle.

Uhuru called on leaders to work together to eradicate poverty among Kenyans.

Uhuru said a leader’s strength should not lie within their ability to cause division.

He called on those against his government to work with him to spur development.

“If you want to work with us, we have no problem … if you want to spur Kenya’s growth, we have no problem.”

Uhuru's frontal tackle on his deputy comes in the wake of a near-irreparable split in the ruling Jubilee Party. 

The President has been accusing Ruto of making forays into his Central Kenya "bedroom" [political speak for backyard] through the backdoor", this being an allusion to Ruto's constant political tours in the Mt Kenya region where the Number Two man in the government has a sizable following by MPs.

Initially, the President's approach was to address delegates at the Sagana State Lodge but now it seems, gloves off,  his counterstrike will be in the form of ground offensives where his deputy has been making inroads.

Related Topics
President Uhuru Kenyatta Deputy President William Ruto Uhuru Ruto Resign
Share this story
Previous article
14 arrested weeding field of marijuana in Naivasha
Next article
Ingwe’s Rupia named FKF Premier League Player of the Month

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

MP allied to DP write to Mutyambai over Ruto's security
MP allied to DP write to Mutyambai over Ruto's security

LATEST STORIES

Premier league side Western Stima fire 14 players
Premier league side Western Stima fire 14 players

CHECKPOINT

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?

8 days ago

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?
Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?

21 days ago

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

24 days ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

25 days ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Mukhisa could be in for a rude shock

Mukhisa could be in for a rude shock

Michael Ndonye 15 hours ago
Not much love for those born on Valentine’s Day

Not much love for those born on Valentine’s Day

Lilian Mathu 15 hours ago
Eight shades of Nyachae on display at his funeral service

Eight shades of Nyachae on display at his funeral service

Allan Mungai 15 hours ago
Why Kenyans might have to wait until next year for elusive Covid-19 vaccine

Why Kenyans might have to wait until next year for elusive Covid-19 vaccine

Mercy Kahenda 15 hours ago

More stories

Woman sets her house ablaze to reject co-wife

By Obare Osinde
Woman sets her house ablaze to reject co-wife

Japan, UN Women partner to empower female refugees

By Standard Reporter
Japan, UN Women partner to empower female refugees

Lack of DNA test reports weaken defilement cases

By Everlyne Kwamboka
Lack of DNA test reports weaken defilement cases

Anguish, outcry, huge losses as Kenya Railways reclaims its land

By Standard Team
Anguish, outcry, huge losses as Kenya Railways reclaims its land

Eric One Wash the man who grooms Kenya’s glitterati

By Kirsten Kanja
Eric One Wash the man who grooms Kenya’s glitterati

Puzzle of a dead lawyer in a tea firm directorship row

By Kamau Muthoni
Puzzle of a dead lawyer in a tea firm directorship row

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.