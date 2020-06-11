Uhuru: I will not hand over to thieves

President Uhuru Kenyatta [PSCU]

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday reiterated his desire to leave the country in the hands of responsible leaders.

Speaking to a roadside gathering in Nairobi, the Head of State said he remains committed to ensuring Kenyans are in safe hands and not people who intend to enrich themselves.

“I intend to ensure that those who will take over power will not exploit and steal from Kenyans.

“I want the next government to foster unity among our people not to divide them,” he said.

The President also had a message for those who have speaking ill of him saying does not care.

“I am focused on fulfilling my promises to Kenyans…some have suggested that I may cling on to power.

“I know I am going home next year [sic]…I do not have a problem with that,” he remarked.

The Head of State also took time to drum up support for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) saying it has so many benefits for the common mwananchi.

Earlier, the President said the government is committed to continue creating a conducive environment for small-scale traders to prosper. President Uhuru Kenyatta addresses a roadside gathering in Nairobi. [PSCU]

The President said his desire is to see micro, small and medium enterprises growing and creating employment for the many unemployed Kenyan youth.

Speaking at the National Cargo Deconsolidation Centre (NCDC-Nairobi) where he made a follow-up inspection of the Government warehouse which was recently expanded from a capacity of five 40-foot containers to fifteen such containers, Uhuru noted the expansion of the warehouse was as a result of the discussions he had with the small scale importers saying, a country can only be developed when citizens learn to discuss issues and come up with solutions for the benefit of all.

“I am grateful today we are here seeing the progress made. I want to thank Kenya Railways and Kenya Revenue Authority for working hard to ensure this facility was completed,” the President said.

As part of the Government's commitment to supporting small businesses in the country, the President said the cost of local inspection of imported goods was lowered from 5 to 0.6 percent of customs value.

“During my visit on 10th November 2020, you requested me to have the cost of local inspection reduced from 5 percent of customs value to 0.6 percent. This was to reduce the cost of importation and promote growth of your businesses,” President Kenyatta said.