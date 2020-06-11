Isaac Mwaura: Goons who disrupted Raila’s Githurai rally were hired by ODM leaders

Nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura on Thursday accused some ODM Members of Parliament of hiring goons to disrupt Raila Odinga’s rally in Githurai.

Speaking during an interview at a local TV station, Mwaura claimed the move was a dirty tactic that would later be blamed on Jubilee Party.

“Githurai people are very peaceful. There were goons that were hired from Baba Dogo and they were properly mobilised. They are the ones who caused chaos."

“These goons were hired by TJ Kajwang and Babu Owino. Edwin Sifuna had tweeted about it and it was supported by Philip Etale. ODM is very well known for violence. You can tell when a situation is choreographed. The idea was to blame others for the chaos,” said Senator Mwaura. Githurai residents wash their faces after police lobbed teargas to disperse rioters. [David Njaaga, Standard]

His sentiments did not go down well with Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo who questioned the logic behind such a move.

“Isaac Mwaura does not make sense. If Raila is going to address the people of Githurai, for what reason would you hire goons to disrupt your own meeting?

“That is simply illogical. And why would you hire goons to stone your own vehicles as we saw what was happening?” he wondered.

Speaking during a roadside rally, Odinga told Githurai youth that most of the promises made by the Jubilee government are yet to be fulfilled eight years later.

The former Prime Minister highlighted the laptop project, jobs and building of stadia as some of the areas the government had failed to deliver despite basing its manifesto on development.

“They promised you 1million jobs. By now you should have 8million jobs…have you seen them?

“Some of our children are about to sit for KCPE exams but they are yet to see the laptops they were promised,” he said.

Adding: “Most of you are learned but now you are being promised wheelbarrows…Is that the kind of change you want?”