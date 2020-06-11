×
Tuju: Jubilee will not participate in three upcoming by-elections

By Vincent Kejitan | January 13th 2021 at 13:51:58 GMT +0300

Jubilee Secretary General Tuju on Wednesday announced that the party will not participate in by-elections occasioned by death.

While addressing the media from Jubilee Party headquarters in Nairobi, Tuju stated that the decision was arrived at due to the recent period of constructive engagement with other parties in the spirit of BBI.

“The party decision is not to participate in by-elections that are occasioned by unfortunate deaths in parliament - Machakos Senator Boniface Kabaka, Matungu MP Justus Murunga and Kabuchai MP James Lusweti.

“We are currently enjoying a period of constructive engagement with the Wiper Party, ODM, ANC and other parties especially in the BBI,” said Tuju.

Jubilee Party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju [File, Standard]

Adding: “It is the decision of the Jubilee Party that given the bigger picture of bringing the country together through the BBI avenue, seeding ground to the NASA parties is essential to ensure we do not open unnecessary arenas for conflict with our able partners.”

On the Nairobi Gubernatorial race, Tuju stated that Jubilee is still monitoring how the situation will pan out at the High Court and the Nairobi County Assembly.

Last week, the High Court barred the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) from conducting a gubernatorial by-election in Nairobi until the hearing of several cases challenging the ouster of former Governor Mike Sonko is heard. 

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Judge Antony Mrima in his ruling suspended a gazette notice IEBC which set February 18 as the day to elect a new city governor.

The ruling now puts the fate of the city-county in limbo as the 90 day by-election clock continues to run.

“The special gazette notice no 10914 dated December 21, 2020, issued by IEBC is hereby suspended until the hearing and determination of the amended notice of motion is heard and determined,” the judge ruled.

The judge also directed that Nairobi County Assembly, the Senate, Attorney General Kihara Kariuki, and the Speaker of the county and acting Governor Benson Mutura, IEBC to respond to Sonko’s application filed after he was impeached within seven days.

He also ruled that Sonko should serve any of the parties who had not received the court papers by close of business tomorrow to allow them also to respond.

