×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Report: Kenya treats girls fairly

By Caroline Chebet | January 8th 2021 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

A report on children’s well-being in Africa has ranked Kenya as ‘fairly friendly’ to girls.

Kenya was ranked 17 out of the 52 African countries.

Mauritius, Tunisia and South Africa take the lead as the friendliest governments to girls in Africa, according to the African Report on Child Well-being 2020. The report was released on November 20, by Africa Child Policy Forum.

In the report, Kenya has done fairly well in protecting girls even though cases of rape, malnutrition, female genital mutilation (FGM) and early marriages are still recorded.

South Sudan, Chad and Nigeria have ranked the poorest girl-friendly states where the majority of girls undergo child marriages, are malnourished with low education levels coupled with sexual abuse and trafficking.

Read More

Of Africa’s 308 million girls under the age of 18, three in 10 are married while majority of those in poor girl friendly states are likely to undergo FGM.

“The Girl-Friendliness Index (GFI) measures the performance of governments in realising the rights and well-being of girls. It serves as the main analytical framework for this report. The results of the analysis show a stark difference in African governments’ respective performances in ensuring the well-being of girls,” the report notes.

While Kenya is ranked fairly friendly, it is noted that incidence of pupil-to-pupil sexual harassment was 40 per cent higher for schools in the poorest communities while in countries like Zambia and Senegal, one in eight girls reported having been sexually harassed by teachers or staff in school.

The report also reveals that girls in Africa are more likely to be victims of trafficking, sexual abuse and labour exploitation.

“Violence, and sexual violence, in particular, is a highly prevalent and persistent problem in Africa, where the first sexual experience is forced for around 40 per cent of girls,” the report notes.

Related Topics
Gender rights Girls education
Share this story
Previous article
Kimunya blames debt crisis on fancy projects
Next article
China mocks US over Capitol chaos

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Several primary school girls in Rabai Sub County get free sanitary towels
Several primary school girls in Rabai Sub County get free sanitary towels

LATEST STORIES

Party picks candidate for poll
Party picks candidate for poll

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: How could Trump be removed from office before his...

1 hour ago

Explainer: How could Trump be removed from office before his term ends?
Explainer: Did Trump break the law by pressuring a Georgia e...

2 days ago

Explainer: Did Trump break the law by pressuring a Georgia election official to 'find' votes?
No, Magoha wrong on no country building extra classes

6 days ago

No, Magoha wrong on no country building extra classes
The meaning of Boxing Day

12 days ago

The meaning of Boxing Day

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Why race to replace Sonko may be longer than expected

Why race to replace Sonko may be longer than expected

Standard Team 1 hour ago
Sick ex-inmate accuses warders of brutal torture

Sick ex-inmate accuses warders of brutal torture

Kevine Omollo 1 hour ago
Why owning a home will soon be cheaper

Why owning a home will soon be cheaper

Dominic Omondi 16 hours ago
Boy’s photo in torn sandals wins help for family, school

Boy’s photo in torn sandals wins help for family, school

Kevine Omollo 1 day ago

More stories

Parastatal to pay Sh10m for using couple’s picture

By Everlyne Kwamboka
Parastatal to pay Sh10m for using couple’s picture

Kang’ata: My letter is authentic but I did not give it to the media

By Vincent Kejitan
Kang’ata: My letter is authentic but I did not give it to the media

Pupils in Kericho School sent home to fetch water

By Nikko Tanui and Yvonne Chepkwony
Pupils in Kericho School sent home to fetch water

The 24-year fight for Sh2b estate

By Kamau Muthoni and Jacinta Mutura
The 24-year fight for Sh2b estate

Renewed hope for Kenyans who were battered by 2020

By Mercy Adhiambo
Renewed hope for Kenyans who were battered by 2020

Sculptor wants African heads of state to purchase his art

By Mactilda Mbenywe
Sculptor wants African heads of state to purchase his art
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.