DP Ruto: Joe Nyagah was a good man

Deputy President William Ruto on Saturday eulogized the late Joe Nyagah as a diplomatic leader who often did the right things.

Speaking during Nyagah’s funeral service in Mbeere South, Embu County, the DP recalled his interactions with the deceased, lauding his dedication to KANU.

“Joe was a good man. It would be difficult to not agree with Joe either because he had long years in diplomacy and he was very well educated or as somebody has said here, he was also brought up in church and he knew God.

“We are celebrating a wonderful Kenyan, a person who pursued his leadership career devoid of ethnicity. He always stood where he thought was the right place,” said DP Ruto.

Deputy President William Ruto

The DP also heaped praise on the Nyagah family, describing it as unique and democratic, recalling when the late Joe Nyagah was in government but his brother Norman was the opposition chief whip.

He also recalled a time when many leaders defected from KANU but Joe remained since he was a strong believer of what the party stood for.

Ruto, who was representing President Uhuru Kenyatta, also read out the Head of State’s speech and message of condolence.

The president described the deceased as a social, humble, kind and generous leader who carried out his tasks with diligence.

Uhuru further stated that Nyagah’s demise has left a vacuum due to his sense of purpose in everything he did, which propelled him to high positions both locally and internationally.

The president highlighted Nyagah's success as the Managing Director at Kenya Airways, making the national carrier the pride of Africa.

“He was a great person and a friendly leader…his brilliance stood out when articulating matters and we owe him a debt of gratitude for his many accomplishments as a public servant,” said the President.

While opining on the BBI debate, DP Ruto maintained that there has to be consensus going forward saying people should not be too hard on each other.

“We should build consensus and we can always agree. We can get the options that will bring Kenyans together.

“A good idea will give way to a better idea. We have what it takes to carry everybody into the future,” said Ruto.