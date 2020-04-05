Eight suspects killed in botched godown robbery in Nairobi

SEE ALSO: Lawyer tells court police boss is shielding county officerPolice said they shot dead eight men at the scene while four others managed to escape on foot. A lorry with the said stolen machinery was recovered at the scene. Police say they also recovered two homemade pistols and machetes from the men in the incident. An alarm had been raised over the robbery, hence, alerting police who were on patrol. The team that responded said they were attacked first prompting them to fire back and fatally injured the eight. The incident happened outside Sihra Coffee Machinery Service and Gensham Wood Enterprises godowns.
