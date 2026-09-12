Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Separating business and politics is a good idea in a democracy

By Ken Opalo | Sep. 12, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

At a recent event, President William Ruto made an important point that being a politician requires a different skill from being a businessperson, and that those skills are not always transferable. He further argued, with reference to a potential candidate in the Mombasa gubernatorial race, that businesspeople should focus on serving Kenyans in their line of trade, rather than always viewing politics as the pinnacle of achievement.

Ruto’s remarks hearkened to an old theme of Kenya’s political economy. Right from the outset after independence, we went through a spirited debate about whether we should merge private sector practice in business with the affairs of the state. In the end, in 1971 the Ndegwa Commission recommended allowing civil servants to engage in private business (which also implied doing business with government).

To be clear, the commission report was not the genesis of mixing public office with private business. That was already the norm, including during the colonial era. What changed after 1971 was that it became officially sanctioned. Now, there are good reasons why in 1971 thinking people might have viewed it permissible for public officials to actively participate in private business.

An often-forgotten detail about the Ndegwa Report is that it was, for the most part, a development planning document. For almost 400 pages, it was concerned with the problem of how to ignite economic dynamism in Kenya.

Indeed, the recommendation allowing officials to dabble in the private sector was principally driven by the need for modernising civil service that was sufficiently plugged into the engine of growth and could, in turn, also catalyse change in the private sector.

In the end, however, the Jomo Kenyatta administration (especially the Attorney General’s office) ignored most of the other recommendations. Civil servants did business with government without even a pretense of ethical constraints. It is only recently that the government shepherded a conflict of interest law that bans public officials from doing business with government. However, it is still unclear how carefully the law will be enforced.

Of course, the Ndegwa Report is not the main reason why businesspeople might want to enter politics, and vice versa. This mostly happens purely as a result of habits core to our political culture.

For a long time, politicians were accorded high status in society, and therefore anyone seeking high status had incentives to become a politician.

Hopefully, this worldview will come to pass. The other reason is that straddling politics and business allows people to make (illicit) money, and protect it.

As a result, lots of people enter politics purely to make money, and many successful businesspeople enter politics to protect their wealth. Which takes us back to the president’s statement.

The fact of the matter is that the lack of specialisation in either field leaves us with mediocre politicians and businesspeople. Therefore, as a country, we could benefit from more specialisation and professionalisation on both fronts.

-The writer is a professor at Georgetown University

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Tata Chemicals Closure President William Ruto Tenderpreneurs
.

Latest Stories

Trump and Ruto: Two Presidents, One Dangerous Playbook
Trump and Ruto: Two Presidents, One Dangerous Playbook
Opinion
By Sarah Elderkin
2 hrs ago
Why Governor Wavinya's Machakos County budget is in total crisis
Politics
By Erastus Mulwa
2 hrs ago
Kaya elders and political leaders oppose rebranding of Chenda Chenda festival
Politics
By Marion Kithi
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Ruto's strategy to scuttle Opposition
By Ndung’u Gachane 2 hrs ago
Ruto's strategy to scuttle Opposition
Trump and Ruto: Two Presidents, One Dangerous Playbook
By Sarah Elderkin 2 hrs ago
Trump and Ruto: Two Presidents, One Dangerous Playbook
Linda Mwananchi outlines plan for Nairobi rally as ODM refutes disruption claims
By Okumu Modachi 2 hrs ago
Linda Mwananchi outlines plan for Nairobi rally as ODM refutes disruption claims
TIFA: Kenyans say their life has become harder under Ruto rule
By Brian Ngugi 2 hrs ago
TIFA: Kenyans say their life has become harder under Ruto rule
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved