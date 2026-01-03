Let's change our mindset, focus on things that matter

Happy New Year! As a pre-election year, 2026 is likely to be filled with end-to-end politicking. Yet it is worth recalling that there is more to life besides politics. Which is why I would like to propose that in 2026 we endeavour to downgrade politicking a notch or two. We should instead give pride of place to cultivating a national culture of collective action towards our collective material and social improvement.

As a country, we desperately need such a progressive movement. While it is true that many of our communities yearn for “development,” deep down we are yet to inculcate developmentalist habits in our day-to-day lives. We do not take care of our public spaces.

We do not demand better of our family members, not to mention religious and social leaders. We do not take the time to invest in personal formation and development. In general, we like short cuts and prefer to provide private solutions to public problems.

In 2026, we should completely change our mindset. It is very hard to develop as an island. This is as true for individuals as it is for specific regions. High levels of inequality inevitably breed crime and social resentment. The social fabric then ends up tattered.

In addition, even high-income individuals need public goods. A good recent example is the case of a world-famous Nigerian boxer who, after being involved in a road accident, had to deal with the lack of first responders and standard emergency care.

Running water

He had to be flown out of the country. While he is lucky to have had time, many accident victims lose their lives for lack of time. Failing public goods and services hits everyone. The lack of running water means that both the person in Kibera and Muthaiga have to resort to sub-standard personal solutions. The latter’s water tank might be bigger, but overall, we are all still playing footsie with cholera.

Changing our mindset will mean focusing on things that matter. As a country, we are addicted to majoring in minor things. This is what allows our politicians to entertain us into perpetual poverty. Why bother to deliver on essential public goods and services when you can bamboozle voters with helicopters, church donations, and all manner of handouts? Being developmentalist means focusing on what matters.

These include the economy, healthcare, education, agriculture, infrastructure, and the like. In any case, we are lucky that the incumbent administration has given the country a clear yardstick: The quest to become Singapore. Setting aside the urge to be cynical, Kenyans should instrumentally deploy this yardstick as a measure of our journey towards wanting good things for ourselves. Our ability to engage in meaningful collective action depends on having a clearly-set destination.

Finally, let us all embrace a culture of progress and improvement. Too much of our public life is defined by decay. We do a poor job of maintenance, let alone improvement. In 2026 let us not only maintain, but also improve upon the good things that we have. Happy New Year!

-The writer is professor at Georgetown University