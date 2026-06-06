Lakers chase first win as Blazers seek to maintain unbeaten run

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Lakers Hockey Club player Stacy Chentry Achieng (centre) in a past Africa Cup for Club Champions match against Ghana Revenue Authority. [AfHF Media]

Reigning Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) Women’s Premier League champions Kisumu Lakers will have everything to play for as they hunt their first win and maximum points this weekend at Kisumu Day High School.

Lakers, who are also the African club champions, will be on a mission to get their title defence campaign on the right track, having dropped two points in their season opener against home rivals Kisumu Queens. They will today face off with former league winners Strathmore University Scorpions, who are also determined to not only secure their first win but also steady their ship.

Scorpions, who had a tough start, are second from the wrong end of the table and will be looking to return to winning ways in a bid to salvage this season’s campaign. They have one point out of the possible nine, with their best result so far being a goalless draw against United States International University of Africa (USIU-A) Spartans. They suffered a shocking 1-2 defeat to Premier League returnees University of Nairobi (UoN) Vigilantes and another 1-3 to bitter rivals Blazers Hockey Club.

Lakers, who are seventh, will be looking to secure a double victory against the Scorpions and Spartans, whom they play tomorrow. Kisumu Queens will entertain second-placed Spartans today at Kisumu Simba Club and then tackle Scorpions tomorrow.

In Nairobi, Blazers who are looking to recapture the title they lost to Lakers last season will renew their rivalry with Sliders Hockey Club at the Parklands Sports Club today and then visit UoN Vigilantes tomorrow. Blazers top the table with nine points, four more than USIU-A Spartans, and victories will see them maintain the gap.

In the Men’s Premier League contest, former holders Western Jaguars will host USIU-A Mashujaa and Parklands Sports Club at the Eregi Teachers Training College grounds.

Jaguars are currently third on the table with six points from two wins and a defeat. Maximum points at the weekend will see them move into the top two. However, they must be wary of last season’s silver medallists, Mashujaa, who are yearning to finally get it right after a disappointing start.

USIU-A have lost three out of their four matches and are second from the bottom with one point secured from their 2-2 draw against Kenya Police. Debutants Kisumu Youngsters will host Parklands today and USIU-A tomorrow at Kisumu Day.