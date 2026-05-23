Champs Butali Warriors clash with Wazalendo and Police as 2026 season begins

Audio By Vocalize

Lakers Hockey club's Judith Abayo in action. [Washington Onyango/Standard]

A series of mouth-watering clashes is on the cards this weekend as the Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) 2026 season starts.

The men's and women’s Premier League battle will get underway today, while the hunt for promotion in the Super (men's and women's) and National Men’s National League will begin later.

Men’s champions Butali Warriors will launch their title defence today against Wazalendo Hockey Club at the Parklands Sports Club.

Warriors, who recaptured the trophy they had lost to Western Jaguars in 2024, will then face off with archrivals Kenya Police tomorrow at the same venue.

Butali will be seeking a good start against the two sides that didn’t have a great 2025, with former champions Police having struggled to end the season empty-handed. The law enforcers were a pale shadow of their former selves as they settled for seventh place.

Police will tackle last season’s silver medallists, United States International University of Africa (USIU-A) Mashujaa, in their opening match of the season at their Mathare Depot this afternoon.

After a dismal show in 2025 that saw them win four matches out of 18 and garner 19 points out of the possible 54, Police will leave nothing to chance as they look for a positive start to the season.

In Kakamega, Kisumu Youngsters will be hoping for a memorable Premier League debut when they tackle their hosts, Western Jaguars, at Eregi Teachers College. Youngsters, who earned their premiership slot after a 10-year wait, will be on a mission to ensure that they don’t tumble on match day one.

Greensharks, who were promoted after finishing second behind Youngsters, will be hoping to make a statement on their Premier League return when they clash with Parklands Sports Club. However, they face an uphill task going against Parklands, who survived relegation after finishing above Strathmore University Gladiators and KCA University, who were demoted.

They ended the season tied on 17 points with the Gladiators, but survived the axe thanks to a goal difference that placed them above the students.

Tomorrow, USIU-A will host Wazalendo at home, while Greensharks will lock horns with 2012 champions Nairobi Sikh Union.

In the women’s title chase, Blazers Hockey Club and Strathmore Scorpions will be out for a good start as they seek to dethrone Lakers Hockey Club. Blazers will tackle Kenyatta University (KU) Titans at Parklands Sports Club, while Scorpions will entertain USIU-A Spartans at their backyard. Blazers surrendered their crown and settled for second best while Scorpions completed the podium.

Premier League returnees University of Nairobi (UoN) Vigilantes and Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) Wildcats will take on Amira Sailors and Sliders Hockey Club. The vigilantes will tomorrow face off with Scorpions, whereas the Wildcats will tackle the USIU-A Spartans.