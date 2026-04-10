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School games: St Anthony's Kitale to renew rivalry with Kamusinga in hockey finals

By Washington Onyango | Apr. 10, 2026
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Kisumu Day players warm up before their semis match against Friends School Kamusinga during the Brookside Secondary School games in Kisumu on April 10,2026. [Washington Onyango, Kisumu]

Rift Valley giants St Anthony’s Boys Kitale will renew their rivalry with Western Region giants Friends School Kamusinga in the Brookside National Secondary School hockey finals.

With defending champions Musingu School resting in Kakamega after bowing out of the Term One games at the regional level last month, a new king will be crowned in Kisumu on Saturday.

St Anthony’s who won silver last year when the games were held in Shimo La Tewa in Mombasa knocked out former Nyanza champions Our Lady of Mercy Ringa Boys 1-0 in the semis played at Kisumu Day hockey grounds.

Kelvin Onyango converted a penalty corner in the 47th minute of the fourth quarter, the solitary goal that sent the former champions to the finals.

“Tough win against a fairly strong Ringa side. We were composed and patient, a key factor that has helped us reach the finals in Kisumu since we begun our run with a narrow win against hosts Kisumu Day on Tuesday. We finish off but again with respect against our opponents,” said St Anthony’s coach Kevin Lugalia.

On the other hand, Friends School Kamusinga who sent defending champions Musingu packing at the Western regionals knocked out hosts Kisumu Day after another narrow 1-0 win.

Kamusinga captain Annan Kurere scored a 49th minute penalty stroke that knocked out Kisumu Day who will now have to recollect themselves and fight for bronze in yet another Nyanza derby.

“Tough luck for the boys. It is not yet over because we have a spot to grab for us to qualify for East Africa set for Tanzania and we have to deal with Ringa now just like we did in the regionals,” said Kisumu Day coach Booker Odhiambo.

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