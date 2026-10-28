Ebola fight faces fresh hurdle as lab technicians threaten to strike

KNUMLO chairman Nicholas Odipo. [Edward Kiplimo,Standard]

The fight against the spread of Ebola could face a fresh hurdle after medical laboratory professionals threatened to withdraw their services nationwide, accusing the national and county governments of neglecting their welfare despite the risks they face in diagnosing infectious diseases.

The technicians have given the Ministry of Health and the Council of Governors 14 days to address their grievances, warning that failure to engage them and resolve outstanding disputes will trigger a nationwide strike.

The Kenya National Union of Medical Laboratory Officers (KNUMLO) says its members have been inadequately trained to handle Ebola cases, receive a meagre Sh3,000 monthly health risk allowance and remain locked in disputes with both levels of government over their working conditions and professional recognition.

The union warned that the alleged training gaps could undermine preparedness, particularly if laboratory professionals are called upon to handle samples from suspected patients without adequate training.

Speaking during a press briefing at the union’s offices in Nairobi, KNUMLO chairman Nicholas Odipo said medical laboratory professionals were central to the country's disease surveillance and response efforts but had been sidelined in discussions on healthcare workers' welfare.

“Medical laboratory professionals are a key component of the healthcare system. From the reports the government has given, the majority of healthcare workers in quarantine are medical laboratory officers,” Odipo said.

He added that one of the three healthcare workers who, according to the union, had contracted Ebola was a medical laboratory officer, underscoring the risks its members face while handling suspected cases and specimens.

“With that risk, it is disturbing that the government is only paying Sh3,000 per month as a health risk allowance, while our other comrades are paid up to Sh40,000,” he said.

The strike could disrupt laboratory services across the country at a time when the country is grappling with response to contain the spread of the deadly disease.

So far, the country has lost two lives to Ebola, with the first batch of 20 contacts released from quarantine on Monday 26, even as 98 others remain in quarantine.

The Ministry said they would be released in four waves beginning November 3.

The union said it is open to dialogue but insisted that the government must address its demands within the stipulated period to avert a nationwide shutdown of laboratory services.