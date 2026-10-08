×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Suspected Ebola patient tests negative in Wajir

Health & Science
 By Mate Tongola | 3h ago | 2 min read
 The suspected case was reported at Habaswein Sub-County Hospital in Wajir South Sub-County.

A 20-year-old man suspected of having Ebola virus at Habaswein Sub-County Hospital in Wajir County has tested negative, easing fears of a possible outbreak in the region.

Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi said preliminary laboratory results from samples sent to the National Public Health Virology Laboratory in Nairobi had ruled out Ebola in the patient.

In a statement, the governor said the patient had travelled from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) through Uganda to Kenya, prompting health officials to conduct tests after assessing his clinical presentation and travel history.

“I am pleased to report that the preliminary laboratory results indicate that the sample is NEGATIVE for Ebola Virus Disease,” Abdullahi said.

The governor added that the county government, working with the Ministry of Health, would continue monitoring the patient and providing appropriate medical care in line with established public health protocols.

The suspected case was reported at Habaswein Sub-County Hospital in Wajir South Sub-County, prompting a swift response from health officials.

Abdullahi commended health workers at the facility, the County Department of Medical Services, Public Health and Sanitation, and national government partners for their vigilance and prompt action.

“Their action demonstrates that Wajir County is ready and able to respond to public health threats,” he said.

The governor urged residents to remain calm and avoid spreading unverified information that could trigger unnecessary fear and panic.

“I urge residents to remain calm and to avoid sharing unverified information, which can cause unnecessary fear and panic,” he said, advising the public to rely on official updates from the county government and the Ministry of Health.

He also urged anyone noticing unusual signs of illness to report promptly to the nearest health facility.

“The County Government remains committed to protecting the health and wellbeing of every resident of Wajir,” Abdullahi said.

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
Suspected Ebola patient tests negative in Wajir
Suspected Ebola patient tests negative in Wajir
Next article
Duale: Kenya remains safe for travel despite Ebola case
Duale: Kenya remains safe for travel despite Ebola case
.

Similar Articles

Why Kenyans face a 10-year wait for old-age cash support
By David Njaaga 2026-10-08 13:43:01
Why Kenyans face a 10-year wait for old-age cash support
Health workers call for protection in Ebola response
By Noel Nabiswa 2026-10-08 12:39:35
Health workers call for protection in Ebola response
Wajir patient isolated over suspected viral haemorrhagic fever
By Mate Tongola 2026-10-07 20:45:56
Wajir patient isolated over suspected viral haemorrhagic fever
.

Latest Articles

Suspected Ebola patient tests negative in Wajir
Suspected Ebola patient tests negative in Wajir
Health & Science
By Mate Tongola
2026-10-08 22:29:49
Duale: Kenya remains safe for travel despite Ebola case
Health & Science
By David Njaaga
2026-10-08 14:28:26
Why Kenyans face a 10-year wait for old-age cash support
Health & Science
By David Njaaga
2026-10-08 13:43:01
Health workers call for protection in Ebola response
Health & Science
By Noel Nabiswa
2026-10-08 12:39:35
.

Recommended Articles

>Ebola could walk into a pharmacy first, health bodies warn
By Ronald Kipruto 2026-10-07 15:05:04
Ebola could walk into a pharmacy first, health bodies warn
>Duale at pains to explain why it took 48 hours to confirm Kenya's Ebola case
By Okumu Modachi 2026-10-07 12:45:40
Duale at pains to explain why it took 48 hours to confirm Kenya's Ebola case
>MP wants endometriosis care included in UHC, SHA
By Irene Githinji 2026-10-07 12:03:53
MP wants endometriosis care included in UHC, SHA
>We are not serious about Ebola contact tracing, Doctors says
By Fred Kagonye 2026-10-06 23:21:17
We are not serious about Ebola contact tracing, Doctors says
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved