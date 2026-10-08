Suspected Ebola patient tests negative in Wajir

The suspected case was reported at Habaswein Sub-County Hospital in Wajir South Sub-County.

A 20-year-old man suspected of having Ebola virus at Habaswein Sub-County Hospital in Wajir County has tested negative, easing fears of a possible outbreak in the region.

Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi said preliminary laboratory results from samples sent to the National Public Health Virology Laboratory in Nairobi had ruled out Ebola in the patient.

In a statement, the governor said the patient had travelled from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) through Uganda to Kenya, prompting health officials to conduct tests after assessing his clinical presentation and travel history.

“I am pleased to report that the preliminary laboratory results indicate that the sample is NEGATIVE for Ebola Virus Disease,” Abdullahi said.

The governor added that the county government, working with the Ministry of Health, would continue monitoring the patient and providing appropriate medical care in line with established public health protocols.

The suspected case was reported at Habaswein Sub-County Hospital in Wajir South Sub-County, prompting a swift response from health officials.

Abdullahi commended health workers at the facility, the County Department of Medical Services, Public Health and Sanitation, and national government partners for their vigilance and prompt action.

“Their action demonstrates that Wajir County is ready and able to respond to public health threats,” he said.

The governor urged residents to remain calm and avoid spreading unverified information that could trigger unnecessary fear and panic.

“I urge residents to remain calm and to avoid sharing unverified information, which can cause unnecessary fear and panic,” he said, advising the public to rely on official updates from the county government and the Ministry of Health.

He also urged anyone noticing unusual signs of illness to report promptly to the nearest health facility.

“The County Government remains committed to protecting the health and wellbeing of every resident of Wajir,” Abdullahi said.