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Nairobi KMPDU officials address journalists on the ongoing salary crisis at Kenyatta National Hospital on November 24, 2026. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Nurses at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) have begun an industrial strike over the alleged failure by hospital management to remit statutory deductions and make contributions to the National Social Security Fund (NSSF), adding to growing labour unrest in the country's health sector.

The nurses, who are members of the Kenya National Union of Nurses (KNUN), accuse the hospital management of failing to address outstanding financial obligations, including monthly statutory deductions.

Speaking on behalf of the union, KNH branch official Linus Kasenye called on the hospital management to resolve the grievances to pave the way for the nurses to resume duty.

“We are calling upon the management to clear these areas so that we can go back to work. However, we will continue with the strike if our grievances are not addressed,” said Kasenye.

Meanwhile, the industrial action by clinical officers in Nairobi County has entered its 124th day, with members of the Kenya Union of Clinical Officers (KUCO) Nairobi Branch, accusing the county government of failing to resolve their longstanding grievances.

The clinical officers are demanding the full implementation of their Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), enforcement of the return-to-work agreement and relevant court orders, as well as the promotion and redesignation of all clinical officers in accordance with established career guidelines.

The union maintains that the county government had committed to implementing the career guidelines in full but has yet to honour that commitment.

The officers expressed frustration over what they termed the county government's lack of seriousness in resolving the dispute, accusing it of allowing the strike to drag on despite repeated engagements and previous agreements.

They warned that the prolonged industrial action had significantly disrupted healthcare services across Nairobi, leaving several public health facilities unable to operate normally.

According to the union, the Nairobi County Public Service Board has convened only one meeting, which provided members with an opportunity to present their grievances but failed to produce concrete resolutions.

The clinical officers further criticised what they described as repeated postponement of solutions, insisting that they were no longer willing to accept additional promises without tangible action.

“We feel totally disgraced by this county. This disgrace goes beyond us because most health facilities remain closed. We do not understand what the county celebrates when healthcare facilities are not functional and the concerns of healthcare workers remain unresolved,” a union representative said.

The union appealed to Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja to personally intervene in the dispute, accusing officials overseeing the health docket of failing to give him an accurate account of the situation.

“Governor Sakaja, take charge of Nairobi County's health matters. The people you have put in charge of health are lying to you. Come to the ground and engage us. Do not run away. We are people who respect dialogue and commitment,” the representative said.

The clinical officers maintained that they remained open to dialogue but insisted that any negotiations must lead to the actual implementation of agreed commitments rather than further assurances.

Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU), Nairobi Branch, has also condemned what it described as the continued failure by Kenyatta National Hospital to pay doctors their full salaries.

The union alleges that doctors at the facility have been receiving only half of their salaries for the past five to six months, while deductions reflected on their payslips are allegedly not being remitted to the respective statutory and other designated agencies.

KMPDU Nairobi Branch Secretary Dr. Maurine Gicheha described the situation as dire, saying the persistent salary shortfalls had pushed doctors into financial hardship.

“For the past five to six months, doctors at KNH have been receiving half salaries. The amounts stipulated on their payslips are not being remitted to the designated agencies. The situation at KNH is dire, and doctors have been reduced to living from hand to mouth,” said Dr. Gicheha.

The union warned that doctors would join their colleagues in other health sector unions in industrial action from December 1 if the hospital management failed to address their grievances.

The latest developments signal escalating labour tensions within Nairobi's public healthcare system, with nurses, doctors and clinical officers raising concerns over unpaid entitlements, unfulfilled agreements and poor working conditions.

With multiple healthcare unions threatening or sustaining industrial action, pressure is mounting on hospital management and the Nairobi County Government to urgently resolve the disputes and restore normal healthcare services.