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Principal Secretary for Medical Services Ouma Oluga explains a point to president William Ruto during a visit at Vihiga Teaching and Referral Hospital on November 21, 2026. [PCS]

Principal Secretary for Medical Services Ouma Oluga has accused public hospitals of contributing to poverty by demanding additional payments from patients, directing Social Health Authority (SHA) compliance officers to remove payment paybills from government health facilities.

Oluga said hospitals should not become a source of financial distress for struggling households, particularly small-scale traders and low-income earners who risk losing their livelihoods when confronted with huge medical bills.

Speaking at Vihiga Teaching and Referral Hospital during an engagement with health officials and SHA compliance officers after President Ruto launched the facility, the PS insisted that the government was already financing healthcare services through the national health insurance framework and that public hospitals should not impose additional financial barriers on patients.

"The hospital is now contributing to poverty in the society, and poverty is one of the social determinants of lifespan that is low. It is in the best interest of the hospital to improve the population health," Oluga said.

He illustrated the financial difficulties facing ordinary residents by citing women operating small businesses in Vihiga markets, whose entire business capital may be less than Sh30,000.

He questioned how such traders could survive after receiving a hospital bill of Sh50,000, arguing that demanding such payments effectively destroys their businesses and pushes their families deeper into poverty.

"Those women there in Vihiga market, the entire turnaround capital in their business is below Sh30,000. When that woman comes to the hospital and you give her a paybill of Sh50,000, you are closing the business," he said.

He further argued that hospitals have responsibilities beyond treating patients, saying their role should extend to improving the health and economic wellbeing of the populations they serve.

"One fundamental role of a hospital is to contribute to population health. There is a study that has been published that hospitals have no impact in improving the health of the population," he said.

Oluga outlined three key responsibilities of hospitals: providing quality healthcare, supporting training and research, and improving population health through preventive services and community outreach.

He urged hospitals to educate residents on how to access healthcare through SHA rather than demanding large sums of money at the point of treatment.

"You better do outreach there that in Vihiga we have removed the paybills, so that the little the woman is getting she would rather pay Sh10,000 or Sh20,000 to SHA and comes here and SHA pays you Sh200,000," he said.

The PS challenged hospital administrators to embrace the government's health financing reforms, arguing that facilities should receive payments through SHA for eligible services instead of transferring the financial burden to patients.

He also questioned how many residents of Vihiga could afford a hospital bill of Sh200,000, saying most ordinary households would struggle to raise such an amount.

In a stern directive to compliance officers, Oluga ordered inspections across public hospitals and authorised the removal of payment channels, promising security support from the national government.

"Compliance officers, go through any public hospital. Remove those things called paybills. I will give you security. You have full authority and the county commissioners have been told to accompany you," he said.

The directive comes as Kenya continues implementing the Social Health Authority, which replaced the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) in October 2024 under the government's Universal Health Coverage reforms.

The new framework comprises the Primary Healthcare Fund, Social Health Insurance Fund and Emergency, Chronic and Critical Illness Fund.

SHA's healthcare provider contracts prohibit hospitals from charging beneficiaries for services covered under the applicable benefit package and tariffs, subject to the scheme's terms and conditions.

The PS maintained that hospitals must prioritise patients' wellbeing, warning that healthcare facilities should not become institutions that push already struggling families further into poverty.