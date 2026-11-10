KNH performs rare nerve reconstruction surgeries on two amputees

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Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) has successfully performing pioneering nerve reconstruction surgeries on October 29- 30, 2026. [KNH]

Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) has performed two pioneering nerve reconstruction surgeries on a four-year-old boy and a 43-year-old man who lost their limbs in separate traumatic accidents.

The procedures, conducted on October 29 and 30, 2026, mark a major milestone in microsurgery and reconstructive medicine, with one patient becoming the world's youngest known recipient of Targeted Sensory Reinnervation (TSR).

The second patient became only the third person globally to undergo the transhumeral variant of the specialised procedure.

The operations involved redirecting sensory nerves to create the possibility of restoring sensations such as pressure, vibration, heat and cold through appropriately integrated prosthetic limbs.

The first procedure was performed on Jeremy, a four-year-old boy from Kirinyaga County, who lost his left hand in a chaff-cutter accident while playing with another child.

After an unsuccessful attempt to reattach the hand and subsequent amputation, doctors identified him as a suitable candidate for Targeted Sensory Reinnervation.

The five-and-a-half-hour operation was conducted on October 29 by Italian Consultant Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon Professor Alexander Gardetto, working alongside a multidisciplinary team led by KNH specialists.

The second patient, Charles Mogire, a 43-year-old painter from Ngong, lost both arms following a severe electrical accident in November 2025.

Mogire lost his left arm at the shoulder and his dominant right arm above the elbow.

After undergoing emergency treatment, skin grafting and follow-up care at KNH, he underwent a five-hour transhumeral TSR procedure on October 30.

According to the hospital, the operation was completed in less time than the first procedure of its kind performed globally, which lasted slightly more than seven hours.

The specialised technique is particularly significant for amputees as it seeks to address complications associated with limb loss, including painful neuromas and phantom limb sensations.

Neuromas are painful nerve growths that develop following amputation, while phantom limb sensations involve feelings of pain, tingling or movement in a limb that is no longer present.

KNH Head of Specialised Surgery Dr Benjamin Wabwire described the procedures as a major advancement in microsurgery, noting that sensory nerve redirection was opening new possibilities for people living with limb loss.

The two operations were fully covered by the Social Health Authority (SHA), enabling the patients to access the specialised treatment without out-of-pocket expenditure.

Both patients received postoperative care and clinical monitoring under the supervision of University of Nairobi and KNH Professor Ferdinand Nangole.

They have since been discharged and are recovering at home, with continued clinical follow-up and rehabilitation.

KNH Director of Clinical Services Dr Joel Lessan said the achievement demonstrated the importance of multidisciplinary teamwork, international collaboration and investment in medical innovation.

Chief Executive Officer Dr Richard Lesiyampe said the milestone reaffirmed the hospital's position as a leading referral and teaching institution capable of delivering complex specialised procedures locally.

"These procedures demonstrate that complex and highly specialised treatments can be successfully undertaken in Kenya. Through investment in specialist skills, infrastructure, technology, research and strategic partnerships, KNH continues to expand access to innovative healthcare while restoring hope, dignity and quality of life," Lesiyampe said.

The achievement builds on an initiative now in its second year at KNH, supported by Professor Gardetto's mentorship and knowledge transfer aimed at strengthening local expertise in advanced reconstructive surgery.