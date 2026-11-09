Apps close gaps in maternal, mental healthcare

Kisumu Health Executive Gregory Ganda, speaks during the launch of the MamaCare and Kisumu Mental Wellness applications. [Rodgers Otiso, Standard]

A pregnant woman experiencing worrying symptoms at home may not know whether she needs urgent medical attention, while a mother struggling with postnatal depression may suffer silently without knowing where to seek help.

In Kisumu County, two new digital health applications are seeking to bridge this gap by bringing pregnancy information, health screening and referrals closer to households.