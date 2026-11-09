SHA has registered 33m people, but is it working?

Universal health coverage is a key pillar of the Kenya Kwanza administration’s health agenda, aimed at ensuring all Kenyans access quality healthcare regardless of their ability to pay. To advance this goal, the government overhauled health financing by replacing NHIF with SHA. Mercy Kahenda spoke to Health CS Aden Duale about the reforms’ achievements, shortcomings and plans to address implementation gaps.
1)Two years after the rollout of SHA, what would you describe as working?
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