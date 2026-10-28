Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Ebola fight faces fresh hurdle as lab technicians threaten to strike

By Okumu Modachi | Oct. 28, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

KNUMLO chairman Nicholas Odipo. [Edward Kiplimo,Standard] 

The fight against the spread of Ebola could face a fresh hurdle after medical laboratory professionals threatened to withdraw their services nationwide, accusing the national and county governments of neglecting their welfare despite the risks they face in diagnosing infectious diseases.

The technicians have given the Ministry of Health and the Council of Governors 14 days to address their grievances, warning that failure to engage them and resolve outstanding disputes will trigger a nationwide strike.

The Kenya National Union of Medical Laboratory Officers (KNUMLO) says its members have been inadequately trained to handle Ebola cases, receive a meagre Sh3,000 monthly health risk allowance and remain locked in disputes with both levels of government over their working conditions and professional recognition.

The union warned that the alleged training gaps could undermine preparedness, particularly if laboratory professionals are called upon to handle samples from suspected patients without adequate training.

Speaking during a press briefing at the union’s offices in Nairobi, KNUMLO chairman Nicholas Odipo said medical laboratory professionals were central to the country's disease surveillance and response efforts but had been sidelined in discussions on healthcare workers' welfare.

“Medical laboratory professionals are a key component of the healthcare system. From the reports the government has given, the majority of healthcare workers in quarantine are medical laboratory officers,” Odipo said.

He added that one of the three healthcare workers who, according to the union, had contracted Ebola was a medical laboratory officer, underscoring the risks its members face while handling suspected cases and specimens.

“With that risk, it is disturbing that the government is only paying Sh3,000 per month as a health risk allowance, while our other comrades are paid up to Sh40,000,” he said.

The strike could disrupt laboratory services across the country at a time when the country is grappling with response to contain the spread of the deadly disease.

So far, the country has lost two lives to Ebola, with the first batch of 20 contacts released from quarantine on Monday 26, even as 98 others remain in quarantine.

The Ministry said they would be released in four waves beginning November 3.

The union said it is open to dialogue but insisted that the government must address its demands within the stipulated period to avert a nationwide shutdown of laboratory services.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Lab Technicians Strike Kenya Ebola Preparedness Ebola Surveillance Ebola Cases Kenya
.

Latest Stories

Fresh petition could stall TSC CEO recruitment
Fresh petition could stall TSC CEO recruitment
Education
By Lewis Nyaundi
34 mins ago
Release abducted Tanzanian, Amnesty International tells state
National
By Okumu Modachi
1 hr ago
Why Opposition should just settle on Sifuna as flag bearer
Elias Mokua
By Elias Mokua
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Illegal Cabinet: Ruto disobeys court order on gender rule, risks losing Cabinet
By Kamau Muthoni 2 hrs ago
Illegal Cabinet: Ruto disobeys court order on gender rule, risks losing Cabinet
State offers lecturers Sh20b pay deal, unions set to call off strike
By Lewis Nyaundi 2 hrs ago
State offers lecturers Sh20b pay deal, unions set to call off strike
Linda Mwananchi ushers in new dawn with party launch
By Prestone Murunga 2 hrs ago
Linda Mwananchi ushers in new dawn with party launch
ODM-UDA pre-election talks trigger storm ahead of the 2027 race
By Clinton Ambujo and Anne Atieno 2 hrs ago
ODM-UDA pre-election talks trigger storm ahead of the 2027 race
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved