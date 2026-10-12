Ebola's deadly journey: From 1976 outbreaks to Kenya's first case

Health CS Aden Duale with Public Health PS Mary Muthoni toured Nairobi Hospital on October 7, 2026. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

On June 27, 1976, a cotton factory worker, Nzara, in a town located in present-day South Sudan, developed severe fever, headaches, and chest pains. Unable to go to work, his brother attended to him from home – a rural village with distinctive grass-thatched mud houses that defined many an African village in those years.