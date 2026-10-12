Ebola's deadly journey: From 1976 outbreaks to Kenya's first case

On June 27, 1976, a cotton factory worker, Nzara, in a town located in present-day South Sudan, developed severe fever, headaches, and chest pains. Unable to go to work, his brother attended to him from home – a rural village with distinctive grass-thatched mud houses that defined many an African village in those years.
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