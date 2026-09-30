Pre-eclampsia: pregnancy complication stealing mothers and babies

In Kenya, maternal mortality remains high, with 355 maternal deaths reported for every 100,000 live births. [iStockphoto]

Getting pregnant is no longer a cause for celebration for some women and families. Instead, pregnancy can bring fears of complications that may claim the life of the mother, the baby or both.

For William Jalavikuba Munthali, a traditional leader from northern Malawi, pregnancy in his community has increasingly become a matter of survival.