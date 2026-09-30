Oburu backs Sh2.2tr Lamu refinery, says project honours Raila's vision

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President William Ruto during the launch of the Dangote East Africa Petroleum Refinery in Lamu on September 30, 2026. [PCS]

ODM leader Oburu Oginga has thrown his weight behind the proposed Sh2.2 trillion Dangote oil refinery in Lamu, describing the investment as a potential turning point for the economic fortunes of the Coast region.

In a statement issued on September 29, Oburu said the proposed 700,000-barrel-per-day refinery could drive industrialisation, create jobs and strengthen Kenya’s position as a regional industrial hub.

He said the project could generate up to 1,000 megawatts of electricity, with about 500MW expected to be supplied to the national grid.

According to Oburu, the additional power would help ease electricity constraints and support the growth of businesses and industries along the Coast.

“The true success of this Sh2.2 trillion investment lies in its monumental, localized impact on the people of Lamu,” Oburu said.

Beyond the refinery, Oburu said the project could anchor development along the Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia Transport (LAPSSET) corridor, stimulating activity in shipping, logistics, manufacturing, petrochemicals, packaging and fertiliser production.

He said the linkages could help transform Lamu from a predominantly tourism-based economy into a major industrial and logistics centre.

However, Oburu cautioned that the scale of the investment should not come at the expense of communities hosting the project.

He called for local residents to be integrated into the development process and protected from displacement or unfair compensation, saying issues of land ownership, compensation, preservation of local heritage and access to economic opportunities must be addressed.

“To the resilient people of Lamu and the wider Coast region, I call upon you to own, protect, and fiercely support this programme,” he said.

Oburu also said the refinery could create more than 60,000 direct and indirect jobs, urging that young people in Lamu and neighbouring counties benefit not only through employment but also through skills transfer and businesses linked to the project.

His support for the refinery comes against the backdrop of its association with his late brother, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Dangote Group chairman Aliko Dangote.

Oburu said the proposed refinery reflected a vision shared by Raila and Dangote to strengthen Africa’s industrial capacity and economic independence.

“For me and the entire ODM fraternity, this milestone is deeply personal,” Oburu said, describing Dangote as a cherished family friend and a true, long-standing brother to Raila.

He alleged that the project had previously faced bureaucratic sabotage, petty roadblocks, and shortsighted hurdles, but praised President William Ruto for creating what he described as the necessary goodwill to move it forward.