When a rabid dog turns: How an attack can unfold and what to do next

According to Dr Pauline Gitonga, a veterinary surgeon, one of the first clues that something is wrong is a change in the animal’s normal behaviour. A dog that was previously friendly can suddenly become aggressive, while one that was normally aggressive may become unusually quiet and withdrawn.
“It is a change in behaviour,” Dr Gitonga says, explaining how rabies can alter an animal. “A friendly dog can become aggressive, and a dog that was aggressive can become very quiet.”
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