Ectopic Pregnancy: When life grows outside the womb

At Bondo Sub-County Hospital, the maternity ward is a place of new beginnings. This afternoon, the cries of newborns fill the large ward as mothers rest beside their babies.
Among them is 30-year-old Nancy Akinyi, cradling a child whose arrival was anything but ordinary. Her pregnancy had not been growing inside her womb. The fertilised egg had implanted in her abdomen, a rare form of ectopic pregnancy that can become life-threatening when diagnosis and treatment are delayed.
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