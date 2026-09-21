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16 mothers die every day as Kenya expands maternal care

By Noel Nabiswa | Sep. 21, 2026
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About 16 women die every day from pregnancy-related causes in Kenya.[Courtesy]

About 16 women die every day from pregnancy-related causes in Kenya, highlighting persistent gaps in access to timely and quality maternal care even as the country records improvements in some newborn and child health indicators.

The scale of the challenge is driving renewed investment in maternal and neonatal services, with the government and private sector seeking to expand access to emergency obstetric care and specialised newborn services, particularly in counties carrying a disproportionate share of deaths.

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Maternal Care Child Health Mother-Child Care
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