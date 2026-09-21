Prostate therapy offers men hope for sexual function after treatment

For nearly two years, 69-year-old Alex had learnt to live with a problem that slowly took control of his nights and began interfering with his daily life.
He would wake up several times at night to urinate, sometimes more than three times, yet still feel that his bladder had not emptied. During the day, he experienced frequent and urgent trips to the toilet, a weak flow and urine dribbling, sometimes accompanied by pain.
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