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Prostate therapy offers men hope for sexual function after treatment

By Rodgers Otiso | Sep. 21, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Dr Winstar Mokua, Consultant Urologist at Aga Khan Hospital, Kisumu, confers with fellow medical specialists during preparations for the first Rezūm Water Vapor Therapy procedure in Western Kenya at the hospital. [Rodgers Otiso, Standard]

For nearly two years, 69-year-old Alex had learnt to live with a problem that slowly took control of his nights and began interfering with his daily life.

He would wake up several times at night to urinate, sometimes more than three times, yet still feel that his bladder had not emptied. During the day, he experienced frequent and urgent trips to the toilet, a weak flow and urine dribbling, sometimes accompanied by pain.

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Related Topics

Prostate Therapy Erectile Dysfunction Public Health
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