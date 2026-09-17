Mombasa promotes 70 health workers as other counties battle salary disputes

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Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Sharif Nassir addresses health workers during the handing over of 70 promotion letters, part of the county's push to keep salaries and statutory deductions on schedule.

Mombasa County has promoted 70 health workers, with their union saying the county has maintained timely salaries and statutory deductions.

Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) National Chairman Dr Abidan Mwachi said the promotions showed the county had taken steps to address health workers' welfare.

Mwachi spoke during the handing over of the promotion letters, saying health workers in the county had received their salaries on time since the beginning of the current administration.

“Since the beginning of the governor's tenure, there have been no salary delays and all statutory deductions have been remitted on time,” said Mwachi.

He contrasted Mombasa's record with other counties where health workers have faced salary delays and disputes over promotions and working conditions.

The move comes as health workers in several counties have taken industrial action over pay, promotions, collective bargaining agreements and other employment concerns.

Nurses in Homa Bay, Kisumu, Siaya and Migori were among those involved in a wider strike that continued into August.

In Embu, health workers also went on strike over long-overdue promotions, remittance of statutory deductions and the conversion of some workers to permanent and pensionable terms.

Mwachi said Mombasa had moved to address health workers' welfare without coercion or industrial disputes.

He said the approach had improved the relationship between the county and its health workers.

“Healthcare workers are pleased with how seriously the county has taken the sector,” said Mwachi.

He urged other county governments to adopt measures that address health workers' welfare and career progression.