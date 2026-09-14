Sickle Cell: A strange malaria advantage, but not immunity

For Rehema Ogutu, malaria is strangely not the enemy she has spent most of her life fearing.
Diagnosed with sickle cell disease (SCD) when she was only six months old, the 44-year-old has endured years of hospital admissions, blood transfusions and painful crises. Yet, living in Kisumu, a region where malaria remains a major public health concern, she says the mosquito-borne disease has barely featured in her long medical journey.
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