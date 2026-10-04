Petition seeks regulation of quad-bike tourism

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Kenyan quad-bike tourism on the coastal sand dunes of Mamburi-Magarini. [Courtesy]

A community organisation in Kilifi has petitioned the Senate to urgently regulate quad-bike tourism on the coastal sand dunes of Mamburi-Magarini, warning that the rapidly growing activity could pose safety, environmental and public-access risks if left unchecked.

The Progressive Welfare Association of Malindi (PWAM), through its chairperson Katherine Muthuka, said quad-bike excursions have created new tourism, employment and livelihood opportunities but require clear rules to ensure responsible growth.

The petition notes that the activities take place in a shared public coastal environment used by tourists, pedestrians, families, swimmers, kite surfers, horse and donkey riders and other beach users.

“The growth of the activity should be accompanied by appropriate regulation, safety measures and environmental safeguards,” the petitioner says.

Muthuka raised concern over the absence of clearly established operating standards, designated areas, safety requirements and effective oversight, saying these gaps could expose tourists, operators and members of the public to avoidable risks.

She warns that the coastal sand dunes are sensitive natural assets whose degradation could undermine the landscape and tourism appeal of the destination.

PWAM said it had previously engaged the Tourism Regulatory Authority (TRA) over regulatory classification, licensing, operational and safety requirements and also approached the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) on protection and sustainable management of the dune ecosystem.

The organisation is asking the Senate’s Standing Committee on Trade, Industrialization and Tourism to establish the regulatory and licensing status of quad-bike operators and seek clarification from TRA on applicable standards.

It also wants NEMA and other agencies to assess the environmental impact, while authorities establish designated operating areas, separate motorised activities from pedestrians and introduce safety, insurance and emergency-response requirements.

The petitioner further wants meaningful community participation in managing tourism activities and a regulatory framework that promotes innovation and employment while protecting the dunes.

Muthuka says proactive regulation would allow Kenya to benefit from the emerging tourism product without sacrificing public safety, community access or the natural assets on which coastal tourism depends.